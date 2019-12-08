SUBSCRIBE

Simplifying complex scientific calculations

Your zip software could calculate entropy as well as a supercomputer.

By Amit Malewar
Technology
Simplifying complex scientific calculations
Image: Shutterstock

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have recently discovered an easy and accessible solution for an issue that even supercomputers battle with measuring entropy.

In complex physical systems, the interaction of internal components is unavoidable, rendering entropy figuring a computationally demanding and frequently unfeasible task. The propensity of an appropriately collapsed protein to disentangle, for instance, can be anticipated using entropy calculations.

Scientists proposed an efficient way to calculate entropy, and interestingly it probably exists on your computer.

Prof. Roy Beck of TAU’s School of Physics and Astronomy said, “We discovered a way to calculate entropy using a standard compression algorithm like the zip software we all have on our computers. Supercomputers are used today to simulate the folding or misfolding of proteins in diseased states. Our study demonstrated that by using a standard compression algorithm, we could provide new insights into the physical properties of these proteins by calculating their entropy values using a compression algorithm.”

“Having the ability to calculate entropy meets an urgent need to harness the incredible power of computer simulations to address urgent, timely problems in science and medicine.”

“A high school student used our concept to calculate the entropy of a complex physical system — the XY model. Although this is considered a challenging problem with regard to entropy, the student accomplished it with very little guidance. This demonstrates how easily this method can be used by almost anybody to solve new problems.”

The idea emerged from the point of view of information theory. They wondered how well this idea might work in practice rather than in theory.

Prof. Beck said, “They simulated a few standard physical systems with entropy values they can compare to. Soon they found that the simulation data file size after compression rises and falls just as the expected entropy should. Shortly after that, they realized they could convert the compressed file size into a good value — the physical entropy. Surprisingly, the simple conversion they used was valid for all the systems studied.”

“Since we started working and talking about our work, we have been approached by many researchers from very different fields, asking us to help them calculate entropy from their data. For now, we are concentrating on the simulation of protein folding, a timely and urgent topic that can benefit tremendously from our discovery.”

REFERENCETel Aviv University

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSFrogPhone: a novel device to call up a frog

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

FrogPhone: a novel device to call up a frog

Amit Malewar -
Dial-a-frog.
Read more
Technology

Reversing hearing loss

Pranjal Mehar -
Reprogramming enables regeneration of inner-ear cells.
Read more
Technology

Predicting the dynamics of glassy materials

Amit Malewar -
Structural order parameter characterising local packing capability can well describe the glassy dynamics of glass.
Read more
Technology

Academy scientists describe 71 new species in 2019

Amit Malewar -
Enriching our understanding of Earth's complex web of life and strengthening our ability to make informed conservation decisions.
Read more
Technology

World first as artificial neurons developed to cure chronic diseases

Pranjal Mehar -
A first-of-its-kind achievement with enormous scope for medical devices to cure chronic diseases, such as heart failure, Alzheimer's, and other diseases of neuronal degeneration.
Read more
Technology

More efficient quantum dots without heavy metals

Amit Malewar -
Improved quantum dot (QD) technology for use in large displays.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist