Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud, and third-party, public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms. It allows enterprises to manage their cloud transition dynamically, selecting acceptable levels of downtime and overcoming the constraints of legacy systems and silos. It can help address the barriers that determine the difference between successful and unsuccessful cloud deployments.

According to a study by the IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV) on the Hybrid Cloud market in India, suggests that almost 60% of the Indian organizations surveyed plan to have all their data on the cloud within the next decade. Among them, 99% have the possibility of using multiple hybrid clouds within the next three years.

Moreover, practically half of the respondents surveyed accept that- – over 80 percent of the organizations will receive a cloud-first-strategy as more than 80 percent of new applications will be built on the cloud. Accordingly, more than 80 percent of those applications will be created using containers Hybrid cloud.

In other words, Hybrid Cloud is all set to emerge as the cutting-edge cloud technology for the next-generation business worldwide.

Vikas Arora, Vice President, Cloud & Cognitive Software & Services, IBM India/South Asia, said, “We foresee Indian organizations to witness extensive adoption of cloud technologies in the next few years, with a majority of them using Hybrid Cloud within three years itself. If the next phase of cloud benefits is to be realized, a Hybrid cloud strategy is needed.”

“We believe Hybrid Cloud adoption, containerization of applications, Multi-Cloud management, and modernizing the Information Architecture to create self-service data platforms will be the key trends for 2020. IBM’s Cloud strategy is in-line with the industry trend, and with our enterprise expertise and ability to run large, complex systems for our clients positions us to lead the way as the # 1 hybrid cloud provider by 2020.”

Hybrid cloud allows organizations to innovate with scale and agility, improving responsiveness and constraining cost, despite growing complexity. Although, despite most associations, the main Chapter of Cloud saw just 20 percent of workloads moving to public cloud—and these are not yet organizations’ core mission-critical workloads.

But the real enterprise value lies in the remaining 80%. The industry is now at an inflection point.

The study pointed, “New levels of data portability and interoperability offered by the hybrid cloud will help companies realize the virtue of “write once, run anywhere.”

Focusing on the adoption mechanism to the Hybrid cloud, the study pointed out four r key steps to get started with Hybrid cloud:

Architect the destination: Think open, multi-cloud, hybrid cloud. Your organization will live with the decisions you make today for years.

Sequence the journey: Avoid “ready, fire, aim” approaches. Layout a careful, clear roadmap of what you want to do and in what order.

Mobilize the right skills and assets: Draw upon talent within and outside your enterprise. It’s essential to develop and maintain in-house skills, but working with trusted third-party services providers, enabled by greater interoperability, can help bridge short-term gaps while reducing fixed costs.

Manage to clear outcomes: Establish meaningful qualitative and quantitative measurements and be tenacious in holding to them.

The study is entitled by ‘Next-generation hybrid cloud powers next-generation business.’