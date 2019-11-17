SUBSCRIBE
Home Invention Scientists make bendable glass using aluminum and lasers
Method used to produce the ductile glass. Pulsed laser deposition: highly energetic laser pulses are shot to the crystalline target on the left side of the image. The intense energy breaks down the crystalline aluminum oxide into purple colored plasma, which injects outwards at high speed. The plasma cools down extremely fast to form a film of glassy (amorphous) aluminum oxide upon colliding with the substrate on the right side of the image. Credit: Erkka Frankberg
Method used to produce the ductile glass. Pulsed laser deposition: highly energetic laser pulses are shot to the crystalline target on the left side of the image. The intense energy breaks down the crystalline aluminum oxide into purple colored plasma, which injects outwards at high speed. The plasma cools down extremely fast to form a film of glassy (amorphous) aluminum oxide upon colliding with the substrate on the right side of the image. Credit: Erkka Frankberg
Invention

Scientists make bendable glass using aluminum and lasers

Overcoming glass brittleness.

Pranjal Mehar

Glass, an inorganic solid material that is usually transparent or translucent as well as hard, brittle, and impervious to the natural elements. Any crack, when split by bending, will cause the glass to break completely.

Lothar Wondraczek, with the University of Jena, has published a study in the journal Science outlining the history of scientists attempting to overcome the brittleness of glass.

Wondraczek noted, “scientists have been searching for ways to make the glass less brittle for as long as people have been making glass. The bendable glass would mean drinking glasses that survive a fall or smartphone screens that do not crack. In this new effort, the researchers say they have taken a step toward that goal.”

The primary composition of glass is silica (SiO2). Under suitable conditions, silicon combines with oxygen, and silica its produced. The main source of (natural source) silica is sand. Silica melts at about 1600°C. When it is heated at high temperature, it turns into glass.

In this new work, scientists used crystalline aluminum oxide instead of sand to make some tiny glass samples. To do so, the intense bursts of laser light were fired at a sample to turn it into a purple plasma. They then kept the material for cooling on a substrate.

The supercomputer simulations on the atomic structure of amorphous aluminum oxide show that the atom network has very few flaws (highlighted in green), which allows the ductility mechanisms to activate without fracture. Red atoms are oxygen, grey atoms are aluminum. Credit: Janne Kalikka

The resulting material was sheets 60 nanometers thick and two micrometers wide. Also, it was transparent and extremely brittle than ordinary glass.

During the experiment, scientists showed that the glass could be bent or stretched.

Scientists also observed their bendable glass using an electron microscope. They also created computer simulations of the material to better understand its properties.

Transmission electron microscope and sample holder used to study glass plasticity. Credit: Lucile Joly-Pottuz

The model showed that the glass had:

  • A very tightly packed network of atoms that was defect-free, making it bendable.
  • Its atoms were able to switch places when exposed to pressure.

However, further work is required before the bendable glass can be commercialized. It is not clear yet that the process can be used to make bigger sheets of glass, or if it is even amenable to manufacturing.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSTwo of the Neptune’s moons dancing around each other

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Study reveals clue to centuries-old glass mystery

Pranjal Mehar -
In a new study, Yale scientists have finally found the answer for a centuries-old mystery that how glasses transition into very resilient states. Precisely what...
Read more
Technology

Researchers Make Flexible Glass for Tiny Medical Devices

Amit Malewar -
The glass is transparent, hard, and easily molded into different shapes. In today’s date, glass is much less expensive and used to make many...
Read more
Technology

Self-shading windows can switch from transparent to blur

Amit Malewar -
MIT scientists have developed a new method making windows that can switch from transparent to dark. They have developed a Self-shading windows. This new system process...
Read more

Must Read

Underground ‘Ground Fridge’ That Don’t Use Electricity

Technology Amit Malewar -
Floris Schoonderbeek, a designer from Dutch has created the spherical Ground Fridge. This underground, cellar-style fridge keeps food cool without using electricity. It uses...
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico where dozens of ships and...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist