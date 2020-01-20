SUBSCRIBE

River flow is permanently reduced after planting forests

The study highlights the need to consider the impact on regional water availability, as well as the wider climate benefit, of tree-planting plans.

By Pranjal Mehar
Environment
River flow is permanently reduced after planting forests

Over the last 20 years, increasing regional and global forest cover has been promoted for a diverse set of reasons, including erosion control, protection of biodiversity, carbon storage, and commercial opportunity.

Planting large areas of trees has been proposed as probably the ideal method for reducing climatic carbon dioxide levels since trees absorb and store this greenhouse gas as they grow. But, there has been no understanding that it reduces the amount of water flowing into nearby rivers, suggests a new study.

Conducted by scientists from the University of Cambridge, the study has shown that river flow is reduced in areas where forests have been planted and do not recover over time. It also raises the concern: rivers in some regions can completely disappear within a decade.

The study took a gander at 43 sites across the world where forests have been established and used river flow as a measure of water accessibility in the region. It found that within five years of planting trees, river flow had decreased by an average of 25%. It also predicts that by 25 years, rivers had gone down by an average of 40% and, in a few cases had dried altogether. The greatest rate decreases in water availability were in regions in Australia and South Africa.

The type of land also matters

The study also showed that the type of land where trees are planted determines the degree of impact they have on local water accessibility. Trees planted on the natural grassland where the soil is healthy decline river flow altogether. On land previously degraded by agriculture, establishing forest helps to repair the soil so it can hold more water and decreases nearby river flow by a lesser amount.

Laura Bentley, a plant scientist at the University of Cambridge Conservation Research Institute, said, “Climate change will affect water availability around the world. By studying how forestation affects water availability, we can work to minimize any local consequences for people and the environment.”

The study is published in the journal Global Change Biology.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThis new laser diode emits deep-ultraviolet light
UP NEXTTransparent solar cells with flexibility, and high-efficiency

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

World’s oceans in 2019 were the warmest in recorded human history

Pranjal Mehar -
2019 broke the previous records set in prior years for global warming, and the effects are already appearing in the form of more extreme weather, rising sea levels and harm to ocean animals.
Read more
Environment

Fingerprint of climate change detected in daily weather

Pranjal Mehar -
Climate researchers can now detect the fingerprint of global warming in daily weather observations at the global level.
Read more
Environment

Thousands of lakes in Himalaya Mountains at risk of flooding due to global warming

Pranjal Mehar -
Approximately 5,000 lakes in the Himalayas are likely unstable due to moraine weaknesses.
Read more
Environment

Degraded soils mean tropical forests may never fully recover from logging

Pranjal Mehar -
Continually logging and re-growing tropical forests to supply timber is reducing the levels of vital nutrients in the soil, which may limit future forest growth and recovery, a new study suggests. This raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of logging in the tropics.
Read more
Environment

This new material can efficiently capture carbon dioxide from wet flue gasses

Pranjal Mehar -
New material design tops carbon-capture from wet flue gases.
Read more
Environment

Capturing carbon dioxide with a sustainable new material

Pranjal Mehar -
The new material offers many benefits – it is sustainable, has a high capture rate, and has low operating costs.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist