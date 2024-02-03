Promising new solution for preventing microvascular diabetic complications

Diabetes is a chronic disease that harms cardiovascular health, causing secondary complications. Treatments that work for various vascular issues are crucial. Diabetic retinopathy and diabetic kidney disease involve early changes in microvascular permeability, potentially leading to vision loss and kidney failure if not addressed.

New research by the University of Bristol has shown a new type of inhibitor drug could prevent microvascular diabetic complications.

The research team focused on the protective lining of blood vessels, called the glycocalyx, known to be damaged in diabetes. Two mouse models demonstrated that preventing damage to this protective layer could halt the development of diabetic eye and kidney disease.

They used a ‘heparanase inhibitor’ to achieve this. Heparanase acts like scissors, damaging the glycocalyx, and inhibitors prevent this damage. The team has developed a new class of these drugs, potentially becoming a successful patient treatment.

Dr Rebecca Foster, Associate Professor of Microvascular Medicine in the Bristol Medical School: Translational Health Sciences (THS), and senior author of the study, said: “Our findings are exciting as we have shown that one type of medication might be able to prevent different diabetic complications, which is a global health problem for adults living with diabetes.”

Dr. Monica Gamez, Research Associate in the Bristol Medical School (THS) and corresponding author, added: “We are currently conducting research to advance our novel class of inhibitors to clinical use. With over 8% of the global adult population currently living with diabetes, we hope patients could benefit from our findings in the future.”

