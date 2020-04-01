This peaceful looking galaxy had a violent past

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured the image of a remarkable galaxy, known as NGC 4651.

Due to its umbrella-shaped structure that extends from its disk, the galaxy is also known as the Umbrella galaxy.

Even if, it looks serene and peaceful as it swirls in the vast, silent emptiness of space, but, it has a violent secret. The galaxy has consumed another smaller galaxy to become the large and beautiful spiral that we observe today.

NGC 4651 lies approximately 93 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. The galaxy is also a member of the Virgo Cluster, a massive system of several thousand galaxies that dominates the Virgo supercluster.

Like NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the NGC 4651 galaxy can be observed with an amateur telescope.

Astronomers write, “so if you have a telescope at home and a star-gazing eye, look out for this glittering carnivorous spiral.”