SUBSCRIBE

This peaceful looking galaxy had a violent past

Feeding Time.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Image: NGC 4651
Image: NGC 4651

NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured the image of a remarkable galaxy, known as NGC 4651.

Due to its umbrella-shaped structure that extends from its disk, the galaxy is also known as the Umbrella galaxy.

Even if, it looks serene and peaceful as it swirls in the vast, silent emptiness of space, but, it has a violent secret. The galaxy has consumed another smaller galaxy to become the large and beautiful spiral that we observe today.

NGC 4651 lies approximately 93 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices. The galaxy is also a member of the Virgo Cluster, a massive system of several thousand galaxies that dominates the Virgo supercluster.

Like NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, the NGC 4651 galaxy can be observed with an amateur telescope.

Astronomers write, “so if you have a telescope at home and a star-gazing eye, look out for this glittering carnivorous spiral.”

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSHubble finds best evidence for elusive mid-size black hole
UP NEXTMale dolphins coordinate just like humans

EXPLORE MORE

Space

A novel cosmological model to study thermodynamics on the horizon of the universe

Amit Malewar -
Thermodynamics on the horizon of a flat universe at late times is studied in holographic cosmological models that assume an associated entropy...
Read more
Science

We live in a halo of dark matter, study

Amit Malewar -
Scientists cannot directly observe dark matter, but they know it exists by the way it exerts a gravitational pull on other matter....
Read more
Space

Astronomers witnessed most energetic outflows ever in the universe

Amit Malewar -
Using the unique capabilities of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers observed most energetic outflows ever releasing from quasars and tear across interstellar...
Read more
Space

Dark matter and massive galaxies

Amit Malewar -
Dark matter is a hypothetical invisible mass thought to be responsible for adding gravity to galaxies and other bodies. However, the nature...
Read more
Space

Scientists discover a path to razor-sharp black hole images

Amit Malewar -
Last year, in April, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration had recently published images of the supermassive black hole in M87 using...
Read more
Space

Scientists found gravitational-wave candidates from binary black hole mergers in public LIGO/Virgo data

Amit Malewar -
In collaboration with the international colleagues, scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute; AEI), have published their...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist