SUBSCRIBE

Japanese astronomers explain the origins of Uranus’ weirdness

By Amit Malewar
Space
Uranus is uniquely tipped over among the planets in our Solar System. Uranus' moons and rings are also orientated this way, suggesting they formed during a cataclysmic impact which tipped it over early in its history. Credit: Lawrence Sromovsky, University of Wisconsin-Madison/W.W. Keck Observatory/NASA
Uranus is uniquely tipped over among the planets in our Solar System. Uranus' moons and rings are also orientated this way, suggesting they formed during a cataclysmic impact which tipped it over early in its history. Credit: Lawrence Sromovsky, University of Wisconsin-Madison/W.W. Keck Observatory/NASA

The ice-giant planet Uranus has its spin axis is tilted by 98 degrees. Its satellite system is equally inclined are believed to be the result of the consequence of a giant impact.

As Uranus rotates and orbits the sun, it keeps its poles aimed at fixed points with relation to this sphere, so it appears to roll around and wobble from an Earth observer’s perspective.

Like Saturn, Uranus also has a ring system and 27 moons that orbit around its equator. The moons are also tipped relative to the plane of the ecliptic.

Now, a team scientists at the Tokyo Institute of Technology led by Professor Shigeru Ida from the Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI), has explained the origins of Uranus’ unusual set of properties.

Their study recommends that early in the history of our solar system, Uranus was struck by a small, icy planet about one to three times the mass of the Earth, which spilled the young planet and left behind its idiosyncratic moon and ring system as a smoking gun.

Scientists concluded this after building a novel computer simulation of moon formation around icy planets. Most of the planets in the solar system have moons of various sizes, orbits, compositions, and different properties, which scientists believe can help clarify how they formed.

There is strong evidence that Earth’s single moon formed when a rocky Mars-sized body hit the early Earth almost 4.5 billion years ago. This idea explains a great deal about the Earth and the moon’s composition, and the way the moon orbits Earth.

However, such massive collisions are frequent in the early solar system.

Unlike earth, Uranus must have experienced different impacts simply because Uranus formed so much farther from the sun.

Earth formed closer to the sun, where the environment was hotter, it is mostly made of what scientists call ‘non-volatile’ elements, meaning they don’t form gases at normal Earth-surface pressures and temperatures; they are made of rock. In contrast, the outermost planets are composed mainly of volatile elements like water and ammonia. Even though these are gases or liquids under Earth-surface temperatures and pressures, at vast distances from the sun, they are frozen into solid ice.

In the case of Uranus, a vast, icy impactor had the option to tilt the planet, give it a quick rotation period, and the extra material from the collision remained vaporous longer. The largest mass body, which would become Uranus, then collected the vast majority of the extras, and along these lines, Uranus’ moons are small.

More precisely, the ratio of Uranus’ mass to Uranus’ moons’ masses is higher than the ratio of Earth’s mass to its moon by a factor of more than 100.

The model reproduces the current configuration of Uranus’ satellites.

Professor Ida says, “This model is the first to explain the configuration of Uranus’ moon system, and it may help explain the configurations of other icy planets in our solar system such as Neptune. Beyond this, astronomers have now discovered thousands of planets around other stars, so-called exoplanets, and observations suggest that many of the newly discovered planets known as super-Earths in exoplanetary systems may consist largely of water ice, and this model can also be applied to these planets.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Uranian satellite formation by the evolution of a water vapor disk generated by a giant impact. DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1049-8

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleSocial distancing works: Here’s the Maths

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Scientists found one more secret about Uranus

Amit Malewar -
0
Voyager 2 is a space probe launched by NASA on August 20, 1977, to study the outer planets within the Solar System....
Read more
Space

Astronomers investigated a luminous supernova remnant (SNR) W49B

Amit Malewar -
0
Studying Supernova Remnants is essential to better comprehend their role in the evolution of galaxies, dispersing the heavy elements made in the...
Read more
Science

Building blocks for life on Earth arrived much later than we thought

Amit Malewar -
0
An international team of geologists—drove by the University of Cologne and UNSW researchers—have recently found a clue about the beginning of oceans...
Read more
Science

Days on earth were half-hour shorter 70 million years ago

Amit Malewar -
0
How long was a day on Earth? Or, more specifically, how long did it take for the Earth to turn once on...
Read more
Space

Organic molecules discovered on Mars might be consistent with early life on Mars

Amit Malewar -
0
The recent discovery of various classes of organic matter in martian sediments by the Curiosity rover seems to suggest that indigenous organic...
Read more
Space

Earth has acquired a second ‘mini-moon’

Amit Malewar -
0
On the night of Feb. 15, 2020, astronomers Kacper Wierzchos and Teddy Pruyne at the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona spotted...
Read more

MUST READ

Health

PittCoVacc: Vaccine against COVID-19 shows promise

Amit Malewar -
0
Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have announced a potential vaccine against Coronavirus that shows promise for neutralizing the...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist