SUBSCRIBE

Older people are emotionally strong, study

Older study participants 'less volatile in their emotions'.

By Pranjal Mehar
Lifestyle
Older people are emotionally strong, study

According to a new study by the Duke and Vanderbilt University psychologists, older people tend to stay emotionally strong. They are better able to resist temptations in their daily lives.

The study offers evidence that emotional health and regulation improve with age. 

Scientists used experience sampling to examine how multiple measures of emotional health, including mean effect, dynamic fluctuations between affective states, and the ability to resist desires—a common form of emotion regulation—differ in daily life across adulthood.

Scientists pinged 123 study participants aged 20 to 80 on their cell phones three times a day for ten days. Participants were asked to indicate how they felt on a five-point scale for each of eight emotional states, including contentment, enthusiasm, relaxation, and sluggishness. Then they were asked whether they were desiring anything right then, including food or alcohol, cigarettes, social media, shopping, talking to someone, sex, sleep, or work. They could report up to three temptations at once.

Scientists also assessed each participant on a standard measure of “global life satisfaction,” which determined their general well-being, regardless of the moment-to-moment moods.

They found that the participants were more stable and “less volatile in their emotions.

Gregory Samanez-Larkin, an assistant professor of psychology and neuroscience, said“And age, it turns out, is a stronger predictor of the ability to resist temptation than the emotional state.”

“a person’s goals change with age. The older person may be more oriented toward the present and “trying to maximize well-being every day. You want to feel good as much as possible.”

“Their findings are a better reflection of real-world conditions because they surveyed participants in their own time and space, rather than having them respond to cues in a laboratory setting. Burr added that older people are better at regulating their emotional state when allowed to do what they want.”

In the end, the analysis of the data found people experiencing more negative affect are worse at resisting desires. Younger study participants who had higher levels of life satisfaction were better able to resist desires.

Reference:
  1. Emotion Dynamics Across Adulthood in Everyday Life: Older Adults are More Stable in Their Affective Experiences and Better at Regulating Desires. DOI: 10.1037/emo0000734

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSA new way to sensorize soft robots and wearables

EXPLORE MORE

Lifestyle

Facial expressions might not be reliable indicators of emotion, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Never trust a person's face.
Read more
Lifestyle

Study shows how the love between parents affects children

Pranjal Mehar -
Love matters!
Read more
Science

Mothers’ and babies’ brains ‘more in tune’ when the mother is happy

Pranjal Mehar -
Mothers’ and babies’ brains can work together as a ‘mega-network’ by synchronizing brain waves when they interact.
Read more
Health

Slower walkers have older brains

Pranjal Mehar -
Retrospective analysis shows the slower walkers could have been identified at age 3.
Read more
Science

Right whale mothers whisper to their babies to protect them

Amit Malewar -
As new moms, North Atlantic right whales tone down their underwater vocalizations and “whisper” to their young calves to avoid attracting predators.
Read more
Technology

EmoNet: A computer system that knows how you feel

Amit Malewar -
Scholars have proposed that feelings are canonical responses to circumstances genealogically connected to survival. Provided that if this is true, then feelings or emotions...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist