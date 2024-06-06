Computers will soon be able to understand human emotions

Effectively predicting users’ emotional states during interaction has always been a key objective of affective computing. However, relying solely on sensory data has proven insufficient due to the complex interplay between users’ underlying cognitive states and their emotional responses.

Researchers at the University of Jyväskylä, Finland, have introduced a groundbreaking model that allows computers to comprehend and interpret human emotions using principles of mathematical psychology. This innovation has the potential to greatly enhance human interaction with smart technologies, including artificial intelligence systems, by enabling them to be more perceptive and responsive to user emotions.

The groundbreaking model, pioneered by Jussi Jokinen, Associate Professor of Cognitive Science, has the potential to revolutionize human-computer interaction. It equips computers with the ability to anticipate users’ feelings of annoyance or anxiety, enabling them to intervene by providing additional instructions or altering the interaction.

In everyday computer interactions, users often experience emotions like joy, irritation, and boredom; however, current technologies often neglect these emotions despite the proliferation of artificial intelligence. At present, the model designed in Jyväskylä has the capability to predict emotions such as happiness, boredom, irritation, rage, despair, and anxiety in users.

“Humans naturally interpret and react to each other’s emotions, a capability that machines fundamentally lack,” Jokinen explains. “This discrepancy can make interactions with computers frustrating, especially if the machine remains oblivious to the user’s emotional state.”

Researchers used mathematical psychology to find solutions to the problem of misalignment between intelligent computer systems and their users.

“Our model can be integrated into AI systems, granting them the ability to psychologically understand emotions and thus better relate to their users,” Jokinen says.

The research revolves around a theory suggesting that emotions arise from the cognitive evaluation of events from different perspectives.

Jokinen explains further, “Consider a computer error during a critical task. This event is assessed by the user’s cognition as being counterproductive. An inexperienced user might react with anxiety and fear due to uncertainty about how to resolve the error, whereas an experienced user might feel irritated and annoyed at having to waste time resolving the issue. Our model predicts the user’s emotional response by simulating this cognitive evaluation process.”

The next phase of this project will delve into potential applications of this emotional understanding.

“With our model, a computer could preemptively predict user distress and attempt to mitigate negative emotions,” Jokinen suggests. “This proactive approach could be utilized in various settings, from office environments to social media platforms, improving user experience by sensitively managing emotional dynamics.”

The potential impact of this technology is immense, offering a glimpse into a future where computers transcend their role as mere tools and become empathetic companions in user interaction.

