SUBSCRIBE

New method to observe electrocatalytic water splitting under operating conditions

Water splitting observed on the nanometer scale.

By Pranjal Mehar
Science
At rough areas of a catalyst surface, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen in a more energy efficient way than at smooth areas. Credit: MPI-P, License CC-BY-SA
At rough areas of a catalyst surface, water is split into hydrogen and oxygen in a more energy efficient way than at smooth areas. Credit: MPI-P, License CC-BY-SA

Electrocatalysts often show increased conversion at nanoscale chemical or topographic surface inhomogeneities, resulting in spatially heterogeneous reactivity. Identifying reacting species locally with nanometer precision during chemical conversion is one of the biggest quests in electrochemical surface science to advance (electro)catalysis and related fields.

In a new study, scientists demonstrated a new method with which the initial steps electrocatalytic water splitting on a gold surface could be studied with a spatial resolution of less than 10 nm under operating conditions.

Scientists combined different methods of Raman technique with scanning tunneling microscopy. They scanned a nanometer-thin gold tip illuminated with laser light over the surface under investigation. Doing so, they amplified Raman signal by many orders of magnitude directly at the tip apex that acts as an antenna.

This strong enhancement effect enables the investigation of very few molecules at a time. Furthermore, the tight focusing of the light by the tip leads to a spatial optical resolution of fewer than ten nanometers.

Dr. Katrin Domke, independent Boehringer Ingelheim “Plus 3” group leader at the MPI-P said, “We were able to show experimentally that surfaces with protrusions in the nanometer range split water in a more energy-efficient way than flat surfaces. With our images, we can follow the catalytic activity of the reactive centers during the initial steps of water splitting.”

“We were able to show that during water splitting at nanometer rough spots – i.e., reactive centers – two different gold oxides are formed, which could represent important intermediates in the separation of the oxygen atom from the hydrogen atoms.”

With their investigations, it is now possible to gain more precise insight into the processes taking place on the nanometer scale on reactive surfaces and facilitate the design of more efficient electrocatalysts in the future, where less energy is needed to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The scientists have published their results in the renowned journal “Nature Communications.

Reactivity mapping of nanoscale defect chemistry under electrochemical reaction conditions, Nature communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-13692-3

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSOrganic molecules discovered on Mars might be consistent with early life on Mars
UP NEXTHow did life begin?

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Scientist developed sunscreen from agri-waste based biopolymer

Dr. Bilqeesa Bhat -
Scientists at Mohali based research institute, the Center of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB), have made a breakthrough by developing an antimicrobial...
Read more
Science

How did life begin?

Amit Malewar -
The origin of life (abiogenesis) is still a great mystery in science. Regardless of all we know from science and physics, the...
Read more
Science

This hormone causes women to experience more pain than men

Pranjal Mehar -
Men and women experience pain differently. However, the mechanisms mediating this difference are unclear. Scientists from the University of...
Read more
Science

Why men live shorter lives than women?

Amit Malewar -
On average, women live longer than men. 57% of all those ages 65 and older are female. By age 85, 67% are...
Read more
Science

How the matter was created in the universe?

Amit Malewar -
Standard double-beta decay is a proven particle process. Two neutrons, which are uncharged particles in the nucleus of an atom, transform into...
Read more
Science

Cooling certain materials is the fastest way to heat them

Amit Malewar -
What is the fastest way to heat a system which is coupled to a temperature-controlled oven? The obvious answer...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist