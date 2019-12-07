SUBSCRIBE

A new lens-free ultra-miniaturized endoscope

New ultra-miniaturized scope less invasive, produces higher quality images.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
The image above shows the imaging results from the study. A to C shows beads on a slide, viewed through a bulk microscope. D to F are the beads viewed through a conventional lens-based microendoscope. G to I are images from the new lensless microendoscope, which are purposefully terrible because they provide a lot of information about light that can be used in computational reconstructing to create clearer images, as shown in J to L. Credit: Mark Foster
The image above shows the imaging results from the study. A to C shows beads on a slide, viewed through a bulk microscope. D to F are the beads viewed through a conventional lens-based microendoscope. G to I are images from the new lensless microendoscope, which are purposefully terrible because they provide a lot of information about light that can be used in computational reconstructing to create clearer images, as shown in J to L. Credit: Mark Foster

Ultra-miniaturized microendoscopes are vital for numerous biomedical applications. Such minimally invasive imagers allow for navigation into hard-to-reach regions and observation of deep brain activity in freely moving animals.

Currently used standard microendoscopes require larger, more invasive lenses for better imaging. Although lensless microendoscopes exist, the optical fiber within that scans an area pixel by pixel frequently bends and loses imaging ability when moved.

Johns Hopkins engineers have devised a new lensless ultra-miniaturized endoscope, the size of a few human hair in width, that is less cumbersome and can capture higher quality images.

To create this lensless ultra-miniaturized endoscope, scientists used a coded aperture or a flat grid that randomly blocks light, creating a projection in a known pattern akin to randomly poking a piece of aluminum foil and letting light through all of the small holes. This makes a messy image, yet one that gives an abundance of data about where the light originates, and that data can be computationally recreated into a more clear picture. In their investigations, scientists took a gander at beads in different patterns on a slide.

Mark Foster, an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at The Johns Hopkins University, said, “For thousands of years, the goal has been to make an image as clear as possible. Now, thanks to computational reconstruction, we can purposefully capture something that looks awful and counterintuitively end up with a clearer final image.”

This new microendoscope doesn’t require movement to focus on objects at different depths. Instead, it uses computational refocusing to determine where the light originated from in 3 dimensions. This allows the endoscope to be much smaller than a traditional one that requires moving the endoscope around to focus.

Their findings were published today in Science Advances.

REFERENCEJohns Hopkins University
JOURNALDOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaw5595

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThe living hydrogel can facilitate healing of intestinal wounds
UP NEXTReversing hearing loss

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

Gaining insight into the energy balance of earthquakes

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientists have modeled the onset of slip between two bodies in frictional contact.
Read more
Invention

Bio-inspired hydrogel can rapidly switch to rigid plastic

Ashwini Sakharkar -
A new material that stiffens 1,800-fold when exposed to heat could protect motorcyclists and racecar drivers during accidents.
Read more
Invention

Big data toolkit to mine the dark genome for precision medicine

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Big Data tools for identifying new gene functions.
Read more
Invention

A potential solution to overheating mobile phones

Amit Malewar -
A new efficient way of using ‘spin waves’ to switch magnetization at room temperature.
Read more
Invention

The breakthrough paves a path for a future free of batteries catching fire

Pranjal Mehar -
The findings could change the way batteries are handled in everyday life too.
Read more
Invention

New laser 3D-printing technique to manufacture metal components

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Eliminating cracks in 3D-printed metal components.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist