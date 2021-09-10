SUBSCRIBE

New groundbreaking technique reveals new details on the long-theorized fifth force of nature

It also uncovered new information about an important subatomic particle.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Image showing force
Image: Pixabay

The Standard Model is currently the widely accepted theory of how particles and forces interact at the smallest scales. It describes three fundamental forces in nature: electromagnetic, strong, and weak nuclear force. 

But it’s an incomplete explanation of how nature works. Also, other theories suggest the possible presence of a fifth force.

Using a newly developed groundbreaking technique called neutron pendell¨osung interferometry, scientists revealed previously unknown properties of technologically crucial silicon crystals. The method also revealed essential information about a crucial subatomic particle and a long-theorized fifth force of nature.

Scientists mainly focused on subatomic particles called neutrons at silicon crystals. They then monitored the outcome with intense sensitivity.

They obtained three significant results:

  • The first measurement of a critical neutron property in 20 years using a unique method.
  • The highest-precision measurements of the effects of heat-related vibrations in a silicon crystal.
  • Limits on the strength of a possible fifth force beyond standard physics theories.

The research was an international collaboration conducted at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Dmitry Pushin, a member of the University of Waterloo’s Institute for Quantum Computing, said, “This was a multi-year experiment, and we had great results that are technically exciting and opens the door to future technologies.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Benjamin Heacock et al. Pendell\” {o}sung Interferometry Probes the Neutron Charge Radius, Lattice Dynamics, and Fifth Forces. arXiv: 2103.05428v1

EXPLORE MORE

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

TRENDING

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist