SUBSCRIBE

New disinfection robot could aid cleaners in COVID-19 outbreak

A semi-autonomous robot that can disinfect large surfaces quickly.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Robotics
eXtreme Disinfection roBOT (XDBOT)
eXtreme Disinfection roBOT (XDBOT)

In this Coronavirus outbreak, there is a demand for deep cleaning and disinfection services. As per news reports, working hours for cleaners have multiplied to 16 hours every day because of the labors’ crunch.

To reduce the risk for cleaners to be in contact with surfaces with the potentially contaminated areas, scientists at the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a semi-autonomous robot called eXtreme Disinfection roBOT (XDBOT) that can disinfect large surfaces quickly.

The robot can be operated wirelessly using a laptop or tablet. It has a semi-autonomous control unit with motorized wheels. Using LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and a high-definition camera, the robot can navigate semi-autonomously in any environment.

With its 6-axis robotic arm, the XDBOT can mimic human movement to reach awkward locations such as under tables and beds, as well as doorknobs, tabletops, and light switches.

For spray, it uses an electrostatic-charged nozzle to ensure a broader and further spread of the disinfectant, behind, and over hidden surfaces.

The robot possesses a large 8.5-liter tank that can carry a variety of disinfectants appropriate to different environments.

It runs on a rechargeable battery that can run for four hours continuously in a single charge. 

Leader of the project, Professor Chen I-Ming, a roboticist from the NTU Robotics Research Centre, said the XDBOT was conceived when COVID-19 cases started to spike worldwide in mid-February, and disinfection efforts were being stepped up at Changi Airport, local hotels, and hospitals. 

“To stop the transmission of a virus means we need a way to quickly disinfect surfaces, which is a labor-intensive and repetitive activity,” Prof Chen explained.

“Using our new robot from a distance, a human operator can precisely control the disinfection process, increasing surface area cleaned by up to four times, with zero contact with surfaces.”

Prof Chen is also the founder and CEO of Transforma Robotics, a technology spin-off from NTU Singapore. The XDBot was developed by NTU scientists working with Transforma Robotics and two other NTU spin-offs, Hand Plus Robotics and Maju Robotics, along with help from two industry partners: Asia Centre of Technologies (ACOT) and Tungray Singapore Pte Ltd.

NTU Senior Vice-President (Research) Prof Lam Khin Yong said that the rapid development of the robot exemplifies NTU’s ability to have innovative solutions to global challenges and that draw on a wide range of university research strengths. 

“During this challenging period, we are proud that our scientists have come together and gone the extra mile to develop a homegrown robotic solution to help address the current manpower crunch in the sanitation industry and to minimize transmission risks associated with COVID-19.”

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleWhat is the origin of water on Earth?
Next articleExercise can help prevent liver cancer, study

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

Pollen-based paper for future robotic applications

Pranjal Mehar -
0
Scientists at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have transformed the ultra-tough pollen grains from sunflowers into a pliable, gel-like material through...
Read more
Technology

Tesla shows a prototype of its ventilator made from EV parts

Ashwini Sakharkar -
0
The governments worldwide have called on automakers and aerospace companies to help acquire or manufacture ventilators and other medical equipment amid the...
Read more
Health

Social distancing works: Here’s the Maths

Pranjal Mehar -
0
According to Dr. Robin Thompson, a junior research fellow in mathematical epidemiology, social distancing can lessen pass-on rates of COVID-19 generously. His...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus’s mysterious symptom found

Pranjal Mehar -
0
Little is known about COVID-19, and even less is comprehended. Contrasted ominously and improperly with flu and SARS (another coronavirus syndrome), COVID-19...
Read more
Health

Yale’s lung fibrosis drug shows promise for treating COVID-19 lung distress

Pranjal Mehar -
0
A few years ago, Yale pulmonologist Dr. Naftali Kaminski started developing a drug for lung fibrosis, which now seems effective against specific...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus varied alongside variations in its genome

Pranjal Mehar -
0
In a new study, scientists at the University of California, Davis, are trying to establish if genomic variation in the virus is...
Read more

MUST READ

Science

The longest animal ever discovered in the Indian Ocean

Amit Malewar -
0
While exploring the submarine canyons near Ningaloo, scientists at the Western Australian Museum aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute have discovered the longest animal...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist