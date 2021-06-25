New album takes listeners on a cosmic and sonic journey through space

The Universe is a big, big place, and there’s a lot going on. You probably know about important events like the supernova explosion, star formation, etc.

Now, it allows listeners to think about what this vastness means for us as we listen. The album, Celestial Incantations takes listeners on a cosmic and sonic journey through space, including past the two giant planets of our solar system, a galactic pulsar, and colliding black holes. According to scientists, this album allows people to imagine time and space in the grandest sense.

The album consists of mysterious “sounds of space.” It uses eerie and usually silent sounds of space to create music depicting interstellar travel, the slow dance of celestial bodies, the orbits of lonely comets, and escaping air bubbles from ancient ice cores.

It also includes the sound of the violent scene of supermassive black holes colliding.

Dr. Nigel Meredith from the British Antarctic Survey said, “The merger of two black holes was only captured several years ago through the first-ever observation of gravitational waves, an almost unbelievable ripple through space and time. This was something Albert Einstein theorized but doubted we could ever capture.”

“We used electromagnetic and gravitational waves that travel vast distances across the Universe. In this album, we primarily hear the ‘sounds’ of space through the conversion of electromagnetic waves and gravitational waves to sound waves.”

UK artist Diana Scarborough said, “Our Celestial Incantations album is a musical cocoon transporting us from Earth into this new wilderness, giving listeners time for reflection to ponder on the wonder and mystery of the Universe.”

The album is FREE to play, download and share, although donations for the artists are welcome.

The new album is from the international Sounds of Space group, bringing together Associate Professor Kim Cunio from The Australian National University, UK artist Diana Scarborough and Dr. Nigel Meredith from the British Antarctic Survey, the University of Iowa, the European Space Agency, Jodrell Bank Observatory, and the LIGO consortium. It follows their first release, Aurora Musical.