SUBSCRIBE

NASA’s Juno spacecraft discovered Texas-size cyclone on Jupiter

Data from JIRAM suggest the new cyclone's wind speeds average 225 mph.

By Amit Malewar
Space
An outline of the continental United States superimposed over the central cyclone and an outline of Texas is superimposed over the newest cyclone at Jupiter's south pole give a sense of their immense scale. The hexagonal arrangement of the cyclones is large enough to dwarf the Earth. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM
An outline of the continental United States superimposed over the central cyclone and an outline of Texas is superimposed over the newest cyclone at Jupiter's south pole give a sense of their immense scale. The hexagonal arrangement of the cyclones is large enough to dwarf the Earth. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/ASI/INAF/JIRAM

During the 22nd flyby of NASA‘s Juno spacecraft, the probe discovered a new cyclone on the Jupiter’s south pole. The flyby, which took place Nov. 3, soared just 2,175 miles above the planet to collect data.

The new cyclone is about the size of Texas but smaller than the others. Future flyby data could show it getting bigger.

Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said, “We realized that the orbit was going to carry Juno into Jupiter’s shadow, which could have grave consequences because we’re solar powered. No sunlight means no power, so there was a real risk we might freeze to death.”

“While the team was trying to figure out how to conserve energy and keep our core heated, the engineers came up with a completely new way out of the problem: Jump Jupiter’s shadow. It was nothing less than a navigation stroke of genius. Lo and behold, the first thing out of the gate on the other side, we make another fundamental discovery.”

The data from the JIRAM suggests that the cyclone’s wind speeds average of 225 mph. The camera on the spacecraft also obtained visible-light imagery of the new cyclone. The datasets highlight atmospheric processes of not just Jupiter but also fellow gas giants Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune as well as those of giant exoplanets now being discovered; they even shed light on atmospheric processes of Earth‘s cyclones.

The Juno spacecraft was launched in 2011 and entered orbit around Jupiter in 2016. Orbiting Jupiter since 2016, Juno’s mission is to understand how Jupiter formed and evolved.

One of Juno’s first discoveries in 2016 was a series of enormous storms arranged in a pentagon around Jupiter’s south pole, with five cyclones surrounding a central one. Now, the mission has spotted a new storm that joined the fray, creating a hexagonal array of storms around the planet’s south pole. It’s the sixth in what’s now a hexagonal array of cyclones surrounding one central storm at the pole.

REFERENCENASA

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThe fastest comets ever striking through our solar system

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Weighing supermassive black holes

Amit Malewar -
New link found between mass of Supermassive black holes and their host galaxies.
Read more
Space

How spiral-shaped galaxies get their iconic shape?

Amit Malewar -
Our Milky Way galaxy has an elegant spiral shape with long arms filled with stars, but exactly how it took this form has long puzzled scientists.
Read more
Space

Astronomers discovered a giant planet orbiting a dead white dwarf star

Amit Malewar -
The planet is thought to be over four times the size of the Earth-sized white dwarf.
Read more
Space

Shedding new light on the Sun

Amit Malewar -
This first data from Parker reveals our star, the Sun, in new and surprising ways.
Read more
Space

First Giant Planet around White Dwarf Found

Tech Explorist -
ESO observations indicate the Neptune-like exoplanet is evaporating
Read more
Space

Astronomers discover the heaviest black hole in the nearby universe

Amit Malewar -
Heavyweight in the heart of the Abell 85 central galaxy
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist