Microsensor implants for 24/7 health monitoring

A new way of measuring the signal.

By Amit Malewar
Invention
The highly sensitive wireless technology developed by NUS researchers can monitor health indicators such as blood pressure using microsensors that are tiny enough to be injected under the skin

Scientists at the University of NUS have developed a new wireless reader to measure a person’s blood glucose, heart rate, and other physiological conditions are a Holy Grail of modern medicine. The sensor is so sensitive to minute changes in a sensor’s readings that it enables the creation of sub-millimeter microsensors, tiny enough to be injected under the skin.

The reader can read a microsensor that is 0.9 millimeters in diameter while implanted underneath the skin using a syringe. During the experiments, scientists found that the reader was able to monitor the rate of breathing and heart rate by detecting subtle movements of the battery-free microsensor.

Assistant Professor John Ho said“We hope that our breakthrough will be a trailblazer for the future of minimally invasive health monitoring solutions where patients are immediately alerted whenever their physiological conditions such as heart rate and blood glucose cross a critical threshold.”

“Now that we have proven the viability of our reader, the next step is to develop a suite of passive (battery-free) microsensors that can monitor various physiological parameters such as glucose, bioelectrical activity, and blood chemistry.”

REFERENCENational University of Singapore
JOURNALDOI:10.1038/s41928-019-0284-4

