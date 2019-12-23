SUBSCRIBE

The coolest LEGO® in the Universe

Scientists found a new use for the popular toy.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
The LEGO ® figure and block used in the experiment
The LEGO ® figure and block used in the experiment

During an experiment, a world-leading team of ultra-low temperature physicists at Lancaster University cooled down the LEGO® at the lowest temperature possible. Surprisingly, the experiment reveals that this popular toy can be used in the development of quantum computing.

The outcomes are significant as scientists found clamping arrangement between the LEGO ® blocks that makes the LEGO ® structures to behave as an excellent thermal insulator at cryogenic temperatures.

For the experiment, scientists placed a LEGO ® figure and four LEGO ® blocks inside their record-breaking dilution refrigerator- the most effective refrigerator in the world, capable of reaching 1.6 millidegrees above absolute zero (minus 273.15 Centigrade), which is about 200,000 times colder than room temperature and 2,000 times colder than deep space.

Dr. Dmitry Zmeev, who led the research team, said, “This is very desirable for construction materials used for the design of future scientific equipment like dilution refrigerators.”

“The use of ABS plastic structures, such as LEGO ®, instead of the solid materials currently in use, means that any future thermal insulator could be produced at a significantly reduced cost.”

Scientists described their findings in journal Scientific Reports.

REFERENCELancaster University

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSScientists discovered the world’s oldest forest
UP NEXTArtificial proteins that bind to heavy metals

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

Artificial proteins that bind to heavy metals

Amit Malewar -
These artificial proteins have a firm grasp on metal.
Read more
Invention

Microsensor implants for 24/7 health monitoring

Amit Malewar -
A new way of measuring the signal.
Read more
Invention

Supercharging protein production

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Discovery promises to aid the production of protein-based drugs, vaccines, other biomaterials.
Read more
Invention

Accelerating the development of new plant varieties

Ashwini Sakharkar -
New methods that will make it significantly faster to produce gene-edited plants.
Read more
Invention

Scientists created an ultimate non-stick coating that can repel all forms of bacteria

Pranjal Mehar -
A self-cleaning surface.
Read more
Invention

Scientists created a large synthetic nanopore made from DNA

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientists used DNA origami to create a synthetic 9 nm wide DNA nanopore, controlled by programmable, lipidated flaps and equipped with a size-selective gating system for the translocation of macromolecules.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist