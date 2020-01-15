SUBSCRIBE

Love traveling? Instagram might be inspiring you

It is becoming more of a pull factor in the travel industry.

By Pranjal Mehar
Lifestyle
Love traveling? Instagram might be inspiring you

Social media has reshaped travel motivations among the young generation. It has choreographed a convergence between traditional notions of backpacking to an emerging mediated concept known as ‘flashpacking’ or digital nomadism. In other words, social media is becoming more of a pull factor in the travel industry.

The evolution of social media within tourism has provided a further impetus towards destination information search and image formation. To this end, existing studies have presented the influence of social media at destination micro-levels, such as accommodation and restaurants. At a macro-level, some studies have investigated the influence of social media on a destination.

Now, a new study has focused on the choice medium for deciding on where tourists want to go. The results are surprising: suggesting that Instagram, on top, inspire millennials to travel.

According to InterContinental ICons Research Study, millennials are more triggered by what’s shown on the platform as an incentive to explore the world. This makes social media more influential as compared to travel brochures and websites of the past.

Also, most of the respondents reported that social media is an addition to the experience of traveling. It’s likewise a decision that contradicts the more materialistic options favored by their boomer and Gen-X predecessors.

Despite this, the study also offered a fresh look at some of the world’s most exciting cities.

The study carried out in Paris, London, New York, Shanghai, Dubai, Sydney, and Mexico City. The data revealed that travelers often feel they only scratch the surface of a city. More than three-quarters (77%) say they feel obliged to see the most popular tourist sites, despite 75% expressing a desire to see more of what the city has to offer and to explore like a well-informed local.

Per the InterContinental ICons Research Study, the Eiffel Tower is the world’s most Instagrammed, showing up in 53% of all #Paris photos examined – and 10% of all posts globally.

Buckingham Palace is the most-tagged site in London (21%), and Central Park is the most-tagged in New York City (20%), highlighting that tourists are often focused on visiting the same “must-see” sites.

Ginger Taggart, Vice President, Global Marketing, IHG Luxury Portfolio, comments: “As a pioneer in luxury travel, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has always been the gateway to fascinating places and local cultural wisdom, so we understand that travelers are craving a deeper connection to the places they visit.”

“With our latest campaign, InterContinental ICons, we’ve set out to discover and celebrate authentic places and moments that might be overlooked by visitors but are truly part of what makes a city special. We want to reignite a sense of fascination for these much-visited cities and encourage discussion around what makes them truly iconic.”

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSAstronomers traced the journey of one of life’s building blocks

EXPLORE MORE

Lifestyle

Parents can curb teen’s binge drinking and driving, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Ongoing parental practices could be protective against binge drinking once teens' transition from high school into early adulthood.
Read more
Lifestyle

Visiting theatres and museums could help you live longer

Pranjal Mehar -
Older people who engage with the arts live longer than those who take part infrequently or not at all.
Read more
Lifestyle

Are men bigger liars than women?

Pranjal Mehar -
Expert liars also prefer to lie face-to-face, rather than via text messages, and social media.
Read more
Lifestyle

Papers that use positive words in headlines likelier to be cited

Pranjal Mehar -
The power of positive phrasing.
Read more
Lifestyle

Black teenagers experience daily racial discrimination, suffer depressive symptoms

Pranjal Mehar -
Black teenagers experience daily racial discrimination, most frequently online, which can lead to negative mental health effects, according to a Rutgers researcher.
Read more
Lifestyle

Is it possible to change your personality?

Pranjal Mehar -
Study says Yes.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist