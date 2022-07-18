Hubble captures a fantastic view of globular cluster

Globular clusters are stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. The Milky Way Galaxy contains more than 150 globular clusters. They are arranged in a nearly spherical halo around the Milky Way, with relatively few toward the galactic plane. Still, about a third of them are concentrated around the galactic center.

Hubble recently snaps a portrait of the globular cluster Terzan 2 in the Scorpio constellation. Also known as ESO 454-29 and Haute-Provence 3, Terzan 2 is located in the constellation of Scorpius, a large constellation located in the southern hemisphere near the center of the Milky Way.

Hubble astronomers said, “Hubble used both its Advanced Camera for Surveys and its Wide Field Camera 3 in this observation, taking advantage of the complementary capabilities of these instruments. Despite having only one primary mirror, Hubble’s design allows multiple instruments to inspect astronomical objects.”

“Light from distant astronomical objects enters Hubble, where the telescope’s 8-foot primary mirror collects it. The primary directs that light to the secondary mirror that reflects the light into the depths of the telescope where smaller mirrors can direct the light into individual instruments.”