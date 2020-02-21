SUBSCRIBE

The fat around blood vessels keep them healthy, study

The study could help redefine the way scientists view blood vessels.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
The fat around blood vessels keep them healthy, study

The fat around arteries known as Perivascular Adipose Tissue (PVAT) secretes anti-contractile factors that relax the underlying artery. PVAT’s contributions to vascular function include more than the production of vasoactive substances.

Now, a new study by the Michigan State University scientists suggests that PVAT plays a vital role in keeping those blood vessels healthy. The findings could potentially redefine the way scientists view blood vessels. Also, it could affect how researchers test for treatments related to plaque buildup in our arteries, or atherosclerosis.

Stephanie Watts, MSU professor of pharmacology and toxicology in the College of Osteopathic Medicine, said, “In our study, PVAT reduced the tension that blood vessels experience when stretched. And that’s a good thing because the vessel then expends less energy. It’s not under as much stress.”

“What made the finding so exciting is that PVAT has largely been ignored by researchers who have thought its main job was to store lipids and do little more. Now her findings, built on previous results, could help redefine the way scientists view blood vessels.”

Right now, scientists only divide blood vessels into three parts; the innermost layer called the tunica intima, the middle layer called the tunica media, and the outermost layer called the tunica adventitia.

Watts would like scientists to recognize PVAT as the fourth layer, which others have called tunica adiposa—tunica means a membranous sheath enveloping or lining an organ, and adiposa is a synonym for fat.

Scientists decided to test whether PVAT provides a structural benefit to arteries by assisting the function of stress relaxation. To do so, they tested the thoracic aorta in rats and found those with intact PVAT had more stress relaxation than those without.

Watts said“My mind was blown when I saw that the pieces with surrounding fat had measurably relaxed more than those without.”

“I made every single person in my lab come and look, and I asked, ‘Tell me if I’m hallucinating…do you think this is real?”

Watts and her colleagues also tested other arteries and were able to duplicate the same response.

“So, this tells us, it’s not just a one-off,” Watts said. “It’s not something you see only in this particular vessel or this particular species or this particular strain. But that maybe it’s a general phenomenon.”

The study is published in the journal Scientific Reports.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSNew synthetic bioplastic blocks UV radiations with better airtightness
UP NEXTOur planet formed much faster than previously thought

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Using cleaning products frequently can increase the risk of childhood asthma

Pranjal Mehar -
The prevalence of childhood asthma has steadily increased over the past several decades and is now a leading cause of childhood chronic...
Read more
Health

Dietitians are an effective part of weight loss

Pranjal Mehar -
Some 39.8% of the general adult populace is obese. The economic outcomes of obesity are high, with evaluated $1,429 greater annual medicinal...
Read more
Health

Smart contact lens sensor detects common eye problems by altering colors

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Wearable electronics, coupled with wireless communications systems and monitoring technologies, are providing advances that are relevant to the development of medical applications....
Read more
Health

This protein is involved in the progression of a fatty liver towards cancer

Pranjal Mehar -
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer. The risk is higher in people with long-term liver diseases...
Read more
Health

Statins could lower the risk of women developing ovarian cancer

Pranjal Mehar -
A new method for cancer prevention.
Read more
Health

Novel 3D model provides new insight into how our body’s stem cells interact with breast cancer cells

Tech Explorist -
Biochemist Mj Brown, of the School of Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, has investigated how human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs) and breast...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist