Low-dose aspirin could prevent flu-related pregnancy complications

A groundbreaking study found that low-dose aspirin might help treat flu-induced blood vessel inflammation in pregnant women, improving blood flow to the placenta. Animal research investigated if a treatment for preeclampsia could work for flu infections, showing promising results.

Dr. Stella Liong, the lead researcher and RMIT Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, explained that flu infections during pregnancy can mimic preeclampsia, causing inflammation in the aorta and blood vessels. Low-dose aspirin, known to prevent preeclampsia by reducing inflammation-causing chemicals in the body, is commonly prescribed for this purpose.

“Inflammation in the vascular system reduces blood flow and affects the aorta’s function,” explained Dr. Stella Liong. “This is critical during pregnancy, where adequate blood flow to the placenta is vital for fetal development.”

The study, conducted by RMIT University with collaboration from Professor John O’Leary of Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, and Professor Doug Brooks of the University of South Australia, found that fetuses and placentas from mice infected with influenza A were smaller than uninfected mice. It also showed signs of reduced oxygen levels in the blood and poor development of blood vessels in the fetuses.

However, mice given daily low-dose aspirin showed reduced inflammation, better fetal development, and improved offspring survival. While awaiting human trials, Dr. Liong noted that low-dose aspirin is considered safe during pregnancy. Nonetheless, the research team advised pregnant individuals to consult healthcare providers before starting new medications.

Professor Brooks highlighted concerns about influenza A infections during pregnancy overlapping with flu seasons, noting potential long-term implications for mothers and fetuses. He suggested aspirin could offer a straightforward preventive measure against influenza-related complications.

Flu infections pose significant risks during pregnancy due to their impact on vascular inflammation and potential harm to both pregnant women and their babies.

Professor O’Leary emphasized the groundbreaking implications of using low-dose aspirin to mitigate these effects. Research led by Professor Selemidis highlighted how pregnancy alters immune responses to the flu, allowing the virus to spread beyond the lungs through blood vessels, potentially leading to cardiovascular issues later in life for both mother and child.

Despite the importance of flu vaccination, which is recommended for pregnant women but often underutilized, low-dose aspirin could be a secondary option to safeguard against vascular dysfunction and enhance fetal development.

Journal reference: