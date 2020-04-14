SUBSCRIBE

An extremely rare supernova that outshines all others

Pulsational pair-instability supernova.

By Amit Malewar
Space
An extremely rare supernova that outshines all others
Image by Aaron Geller (Northwestern University)

An international team of astronomers led by the University of Birmingham has recently spotted an extremely rare ‘pulsational pair-instability’ supernova that shines at least twice as bright and energetic, and likely much more massive than other supernovas recorded till now.

Dubbed as SN2016aps, the supernova is believed to form from two massive merging stars before the explosion.

Supernova 2016aps was first detected in data from the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS), a large-scale astronomical survey program. The team also used data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Keck and Gemini Observatories, in Hawaii, and the MDM and MMT Observatories in Arizona. Other collaborating institutions included Stockholm University, Copenhagen University, California Institute of Technology, and Space Telescope Science Institute.

Dr. Matt Nicholl, of the School of Physics and Astronomy and the Institute of Gravitational Wave Astronomy at the University of Birmingham, is the lead author of the study. 

He explains“We can measure supernovae using two scales – the total energy of the explosion, and the amount of that energy that is emitted as visible light, or radiation.”

“In a typical supernova, the radiation is less than 1 percent of the total energy. But in SN2016aps, we found the radiation was five times the explosion energy of a normal-sized supernova. This is the most light we have ever seen emitted by a supernova.”

By examining the light spectrum, scientists confirmed that the explosion was powered by a collision between the supernova and a massive shell of gas shed by the star in the years before it exploded. Furthermore, it has mass 50 to 100 times greater than our sun.

Dr. Peter Blanchard, from Northwestern University and a co-author of the study, said, “While many supernovae are discovered every night, most are in massive galaxies. This one immediately stood out for further observations because it seemed to be in the middle of nowhere. We weren’t able to see the galaxy where this star was born until after the supernova light had faded.”

Dr. Nicholl further added, “SN2016aps also contained another puzzle. The gas we detected was mostly hydrogen – but such a massive star would usually have lost all of its hydrogens via stellar winds long before it started pulsating. One explanation is that two slightly less massive stars of around, say 60 solar masses, had merged before the explosion. The lower mass stars hold onto their hydrogen for longer, while their combined mass is high enough to trigger the pair-instability.”

Professor Edo Berger, a co-author from Harvard University, said, “Finding this extraordinary supernova couldn’t have come at a better time. Now that we know such energetic explosions occur in nature, NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope will be able to see similar events so far away that we can look back in time to the deaths of the very first stars in the Universe.”

Journal Reference:
  1. An extremely energetic supernova from a very massive star in a dense medium. DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-1066-7

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

Previous articleExercise can help prevent liver cancer, study

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Understanding the origin of ‘Be X-ray’ binaries in the Small Magellanic Cloud

Amit Malewar -
0
Be/X-ray binaries (BeXRBs) are a class of high-mass X-ray binaries that consist of a Be star and a neutron star, orbiting around...
Read more
Science

Extracting a richer palette of colors from black

Amit Malewar -
0
Disordered biostructures are pervasive, for the most part producing white or black colors because of their broadband optical response and robustness to...
Read more
Space

Astronomers investigated a luminous supernova remnant (SNR) W49B

Amit Malewar -
0
Studying Supernova Remnants is essential to better comprehend their role in the evolution of galaxies, dispersing the heavy elements made in the...
Read more
Space

New technique used to discover supernova remnant DEM L71

Amit Malewar -
0
A ﬂexible technique for ﬁtting X-ray observations of extended objects.
Read more
Space

It takes two stars to make a gamma-ray burst

Amit Malewar -
0
Stars need a partner to spin the universe's brightest explosions.
Read more
Space

Astronomers find evidence of missing neutron star

Amit Malewar -
0
The leftovers from a spectacular supernova that revolutionised our understanding of how stars end their lives have finally been spotted.
Read more

MUST READ

Science

The longest animal ever discovered in the Indian Ocean

Amit Malewar -
0
While exploring the submarine canyons near Ningaloo, scientists at the Western Australian Museum aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute have discovered the longest animal...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist