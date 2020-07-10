SUBSCRIBE

How the Earth’s continents formed more than three billion years ago?

Plate tectonics research rewrites the history of Earth's continents.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Earth continents

The first continents were formed early in Earth’s history more than three billion years ago, but how they were created is still open to debate.

One of the studies suggested that the first supercontinents formed via subduction and plate tectonics, which is when the Earth’s plates move under one another, shaping the mountains and oceans.

According to new evidence offered by research from Curtin University, Earth’s first continents were not formed by subduction in a modern-like plate tectonics environment, as previously thought. Instead, it might be the result of an entirely distinct process.

For the study, scientists measured the iron and zinc isotopes in rock sourced from central Siberia and South Africa. They determined that the composition of these rocks may have formed in a non-subduction environment.

Lead author Dr. Luc-Serge Doucet, from the Earth Dynamics Research Group in Curtin’s School of Earth and Planetary Sciences, said“Our research found that that the chemical makeup of the rock fragments was not consistent with what we would usually see when subduction occurs. If the continents were formed through subduction and plate tectonics, we would expect the ratio of iron and zinc isotopes to be either very high or very low. Still, our analyses instead found the ratio of isotopes was similar to that found in non-subduction rocks.”

“The team used a relatively new technique known as the non-traditional stable isotope method, which has been used to pinpoint the processes that formed continental and mantle rocks.”

“Our research provides a new but unknown theory as to how the Earth’s continents formed more than three billion years ago. Further research will be needed to determine what the unknown explanation is.”

The study was done in collaboration with Curtin’s Earth Dynamics Research Group, Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium, Institute for Geochemistry and Petrology in Switzerland, and Université de Montpellier in France.

Journal Reference:
  1. Luc S. Doucet et al. Archean lithospheric differentiation: Insights from Fe and Zn isotopes, Geology (2020). DOI: 10.1130/G47647.1

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Earth’s magnetic field changes 10 times faster than previously thought

Amit Malewar -
A new study reveals that changes in the direction of the Earth’s magnetic field may take place 10 times faster than previously thought.
Read more
Science

An explanation for why changes to Earth’s magnetic field are weaker over the Pacific

Amit Malewar -
Like winds in the atmosphere or currents in the ocean, there are fluid motions in the liquid core of the Earth. These...
Read more
Science

There are two faces of the earth: study

Amit Malewar -
Earth's mantle is currently classified into two main domains, African and Pacific. However, little is known about their formation and history, and...
Read more
Science

The mystery of Earth’s vanishing crust solved

Amit Malewar -
The Earth's crust is what we live on and is by far the thinnest layers of Earth. The thickness varies depending on...
Read more
Science

Scientists measured density of liquid iron under conditions similar to those at Earth’s outer core

Amit Malewar -
After traveling through the mantle, you reach Earth’s core. The core is made mostly of the metals iron and nickel. It consists...
Read more
Space

The boundary between water and rock on the exoplanets is not as solid as Earth

Amit Malewar -
Until now, scientists have had discovered worlds (exoplanets) that are much larger than Earth and completely covered in water. What kind of...
Read more

TRENDING

Scientists found the center of the solar system

Space Amit Malewar -
Not in the center of the sun as many might assume, rather the center of the solar system is closer to the surface of the star.
Read more

Neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke

Health Pranjal Mehar -
Preliminary clinical data indicate that COVID-19 infection is associated with neurological and neuropsychiatric illness. Now a new study by the UCL and...
Read more

A new computational model to improve the injectability of microparticles

Technology Amit Malewar -
Preventing microparticles from clogging during injections.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist