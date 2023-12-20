Crucial blood stem cell creation step found by ISU researchers

A microbial sensor, Nod1, identifies bacterial infections and aids in developing blood stem cells, offering valuable insights. Raquel Espin Palazon’s team at Iowa State University discovered this, potentially eliminating the need for bone marrow transplants.

Published in Nature Communications, the finding builds on Espin Palazon’s earlier work, revealing the role of inflammatory signals in the embryo’s early stages and activating Nod1 in embryos forces vascular cells to become blood stem cells. This knowledge could pave the way for creating patient-specific blood stem cells derived from their own blood in the lab.

Espin Palazon said, “This would eliminate the challenging task of finding compatible bone marrow transplant donors and the complications that occur after a transplant, improving the lives of many leukemia, lymphoma, and anemia patients.”

Stem cells act as both the builders and raw materials in our bodies, constantly dividing to renew and create cells for different tissues. Embryonic pluripotent stem cells can become any cell type, while adult stem cells are limited.

Raquel Espin Palazon said, “We know blood stem cells form from endothelial cells, but the factors that set up the cell to switch identity were enigmatic. We didn’t know that this receptor was needed or that it was needed this early before blood stem cells even form.”

Researchers identified Nod1’s role in blood stem cell creation by studying human embryos and using zebrafish. Nod1 levels are closely correlated with blood stem cell development. They collaborated with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to validate this in humans, using induced pluripotent stem cells. Removing Nod1 hindered blood production, confirming its crucial role, similar to its impact on zebrafish blood stem cells.

The self-derived stem cells could mitigate risks like graft-versus-host disease. The ongoing research aims to understand the intricate timeline of blood stem cell formation, focusing on developing precise methods. Collaborating with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia enhances this effort.

The ultimate goal is therapeutic-grade blood stem cells for curing blood disorder patients. The study involves various Iowa State researchers and collaborators from the University of Edinburgh and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

