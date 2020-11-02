SUBSCRIBE

New cost-efficient and high-resolution multispectral camera

Intelligent cameras enhance human perception.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Technology
The prototype of the high-resolution multi-spectral camera developed by a research team at the Chair of Multimedia Communications and Signal Processing at FAU: 5x5 cameras combine spatial, temporal and spectral resolution
The prototype of the high-resolution multi-spectral camera developed by a research team at the Chair of Multimedia Communications and Signal Processing at FAU: 5x5 cameras combine spatial, temporal and spectral resolution. (Image: FAU/Nils Genser)

Spectral resolution – the wavelength and, in this way, the perception of colors – has generally been adjusted in accordance with coordinate human sight during the development of cameras, which compares to estimating the colors red, green, and blue. Notwithstanding, significantly more data is covered up in the light spectrum that can be utilized for a wide range of tasks.

A team of researchers at the Chair of Multimedia Communications and Signal Processing at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has developed a high-resolution multi-spectral camera that enhances human perception. It combines all three resolutions – spatial, temporal, and spectral – in a cost-efficient solution.

It has a wide range of applications that can improve environmental protection and resource conservation measures and autonomous driving or modern agriculture. It is also greatly superior to existing systems in terms of its spatial, temporal, and spectral resolution. As the surroundings are recorded by several ‘eyes’ as is the case with human sight, the system also provides a precise indication of depth.

Meanwhile, the system precisely determines the color and specific material properties of objects it captures and the distance between them and the camera.

Nils Genser, a research associate at LMS, said, “We then calculated an image to combine the various spectral information from each sensor. This new concept enables us to precisely determine the materials of each object captured using just one single image.”

Lecturer Dr. Jürgen Seiler said“In the infrared range, for example, we can differentiate between real people and signposts using the thermal signature. For night driving, we can detect animals crossing the road with sufficient warning.”

Seiler said, “A whole range of solutions to various problems has now opened up thanks to our new technology. ‘In the infrared range, for example, we can differentiate between real people and signposts using the thermal signature. For night driving, we can detect animals crossing the road with sufficient warning.”

Genser said, “The high-resolution multi-spectral cameras could also be used for protecting the environment and conserving resources. ‘Several plastics differ significantly from each other in various ranges of the spectrum, which is something the new intelligent camera can reliably detect. Large amounts of plastics are burned instead of separated for recycling as they have a similar appearance. We can now separate them reliably.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Nils Genser et al. Camera Array for Multi-Spectral Imaging. DOI: 10.1109/TIP.2020.3024738

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Future camera lenses could be thousands of times thinner and less resource-intensive

Amit Malewar -
Scientists from the Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden have developed a new technology for making the artificial materials known as 'metasurfaces.' The...
Read more
Nanotechnology

Cleaning surfaces on the nanoscale

Pranjal Mehar -
Avoiding and evacuating surface contamination is a critical task when taking care of specimens. This is particularly valid for two-dimensional materials, for...
Read more
Technology

This new camera may potentially detect extraterrestrial life, dark matter

Amit Malewar -
High-resolution camera made of 1,024 sensors that count single photons, or particles of light.
Read more
Robotics

DJI’s RoboMaster S1 is an educational robot for techies of all ages

Amit Malewar -
A Shenzhen, China-based company, DJI is better known for unmanned aerial vehicles commonly known as drones for aerial photography and videography. The...
Read more
Space

An amazing new image of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7773

Pranjal Mehar -
The striking image you can see above was taken by the ESA (European Space Agency) that features a barrel spiral galaxy known as NGC...
Read more
Technology

The new lidar-based camera can capture you from 45 km away

Ashwini Sakharkar -
We all know that long-distance photography on the Earth- capturing enough light from a great distance is not easy. On top of that, the...
Read more

TRENDING

Researchers invent flexible and highly reliable sensor for wearable health devices and robotic perception

Technology Tech Explorist -
This novel e-skin, called TRACE, performs five times better than conventional soft materials.
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Most detailed and complete record yet of Earth’s last magnetic reversal

Science Amit Malewar -
A better understanding of the geophysical events leading up to the switch and how Earth responded since then.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist