New AI camera could help doctors detect severe infections

It might soon be possible to effortlessly measure a patient’s vital signs, such as pulse, breathing, and blood pressure, by scanning their face. This innovative technology has the potential to become a valuable tool for quickly determining the severity of acute infections and other conditions, according to a thesis from the University of Gothenburg.

The traditional use of multiple instruments for measuring vital signs might be replaced by a new method that involves a 30-second scan of the patient’s face, utilizing camera technology, software, and AI to produce comparable results.

In a new study, the camera-based method underwent clinical testing on over 200 patients with suspected COVID-19, demonstrating improved severity assessment and diagnosis.

The AI technology offered essential data on patients’ heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and blood pressure. While the results are promising, further validation is necessary to ensure measurement accuracy.

The study involves Stefan Malmberg, who has defended his doctoral thesis at the School of Public Health and Community Medicine at the University of Gothenburg’s Sahlgrenska Academy and is a specialist physician in general medicine at the HälsoBrunnen healthcare center in Ulricehamn.

“The new AI method means that measurements are faster, more convenient for the patient, easier for the healthcare provider, and involve less risk of infections being spread via measuring equipment,” he says. “This type of research is crucial for the development of new healthcare technologies.”

Visitors to healthcare facilities with symptoms of sore throats, coughs, and fever form a significant patient group. While these ailments are often harmless, they can also indicate serious conditions such as pneumonia, COVID-19, and Lemierre’s syndrome.

It’s crucial to quickly assess the severity of these symptoms and provide effective treatment when necessary, without unnecessarily prescribing antibiotics. Misuse of antibiotics can lead to the development of resistant bacteria, reducing the effectiveness of these drugs.

“Finding the needle in the haystack is important when it comes to infectious diseases,” continues Stefan. “Most people don’t benefit from antibiotics, but in the case of serious infections, timely and appropriate treatment can save lives.”