SUBSCRIBE

Computational approach may lead to a future treatment for coronavirus

Designing a solution

By Tech Explorist
Science
A computational approach could point toward a future treatment for coronavirus

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, Prof. Sarel Fleishman and his team in the Department of Biomolecular Sciences are deep into planning mode. Using a unique platform developed in their lab, they seek to address the coronavirus problem by designing and testing millions of “nanobodies”—small synthetic antibodies that could potentially slip through the coronavirus’s formidable defenses. Once the scientist’s home in on the most effective nanobodies, it may become possible to design a treatment capable of stopping this virus, which has already claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

A structural biologist, Prof. Fleishman, is the developer of computer modeling tools that support the rapid and inexpensive design of customized proteins for any number of desirable properties. Much of his design work focuses on antibodies—proteins that defend the body against such disease-causing invaders as viruses and bacteria. Now he is focused on a particular structural element in the coronavirus—the “spike protein” that was recently characterized by scientists at the University of Texas in Austin and which plays a key role in the infection process.

His goal is to design a robust antibody that would bind to vulnerable points on the spike protein and stop the infection in its tracks.

Lessons from malaria

The potential impact of this design approach is illustrated by a recent breakthrough in the Fleishman lab against another infectious killer: the parasite Plasmodium falciparum, which causes malaria.

Prof. Fleishman’s lab invented a method that makes it possible to create computer-based models of proteins that do not exist in nature, but which, in the case of antibodies, might make them more effective or more stable so that they can be used in vaccines. The tools—which his lab made available online and that are now used by labs around the world—embody the current understanding of how proteins fold and function. These tools also predict how specific mutations would impact protein characteristics on the atomic level and how to combine these mutations to achieve a desired result.

Two years ago, an algorithm created by Dr. Adi Goldenzweig—then a Ph.D. student in the Fleishman lab—resulted in the design of a superior anti-malarial vaccine. Not only did the synthetic proteins they designed to provoke a protective immune response that short-circuited infection by the malaria parasite, but they were also cost-effective to produce, and remained stable at extremely high temperatures—a significant advantage in a vaccine designed mainly for impoverished populations living in tropical climates. Successfully tested in laboratory studies by Prof. Fleishman’s colleagues in the UK, the new proteins show great promise for similar success in the field and are being scaled up for release as a commercial vaccine.

Of course, antibodies that are perfectly primed to block coronavirus will not be easy to design. The spikes that drive infection are shielded by particularly complex structures known as glycans. To get past this glycan shield, Prof. Fleishman plans to massively expand a computational protocol already validated on a small scale in his lab.

Using the Weizmann Institute’s infrastructure for high-performance computing, the team, including doctoral student Lucas Krauss, and Drs. Ravit Netzer and Adi Goldenzweig, are not waiting to conduct further computational tests to see which of their “top-binders” should work the best. They plan to synthesize the millions of antibodies their algorithms suggest may be effective —a feat enabled by recent methods developed in the lab—and then to winnow down this massive set using experimental high-throughput screening technology.

The “finalists” will be tested for their ability to neutralize coronavirus samples—something that may lay the ground for a future treatment for COVID-19, and aid in developing a vaccine.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSMotorized ankle exoskeleton boosts runner’s speed by 10%
UP NEXTSolving a 50-year-old puzzle in signal processing

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Open-source, low-cost ventilator

Ashwini Sakharkar -
No matter which estimate we use, there are not enough ventilators for patients with Covid-19. The coronavirus is straining...
Read more
Health

CCMB may soon come up with diagnostic kits for COVID-19

Jyoti Singh -
To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) insists that widescale "testing, testing, and testing" is the key as early...
Read more
Health

Scientists identified potential drug for Coronavirus

Pranjal Mehar -
The recent emergence of the novel, pathogenic SARS-coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in China and its rapid national and international spread pose a global...
Read more
Health

Our immune system can fight against multiple viruses, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Disease severity and outcome result from individual differences that define immune status and contribute to responses to infection.
Read more
Health

Kidney patients are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections

Umashankar Mishra -
The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for health systems. It presents particular challenges for patients who receive regular hemodialysis. These...
Read more
Science

Coronavirus is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on the surface, study

Amit Malewar -
A new study provides important information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus and suggests that people can get infected through...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist