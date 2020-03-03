SUBSCRIBE

Climate change could wipe the world’s sandy beaches by 2100

We have to prepare.

By Pranjal Mehar
Environment

Sandy beaches occupy more than one-third of the global coastline and have a high socioeconomic value related to recreation, tourism, and ecosystem services.

Beaches are the interface between land and ocean, providing coastal protection from marine storms and cyclones. However, the presence of sandy beaches cannot be taken for granted, as they are under constant change, driven by meteorological, geological, and anthropogenic factors.

A new study warns that climate change and sea-level rise are currently on track to wipe out half the world’s sandy beaches by 2100.

Regardless of whether humanity forcefully decreases the petroleum product contamination that drives global warming, more than 33% of the planet’s sandy shorelines could vanish by then, devastating coastal tourism in countries large and small.

Michalis Vousdoukas, a researcher at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, said, “We have to prepare.”

Some countries, such as the United States, are already planning extensive defense systems, but in most nations, such massive engineering schemes will be unfeasible, unaffordable, or both.

According to the study, nearly 15,000 kilometers (more than 9,000 miles) of the white-beach coastline washed away over the next 80 years.

The ten countries that stand to lose the sandiest shoreline also include Mexico, China, Russia, Argentina, India, and Brazil.

Scientists assessed how quickly and by how much beaches might disappear. To do so, they plotted trend lines across three decades of satellite imagery dating back to 1984.

From there, the projected future erosion under two climate change scenarios.

The “worst case” RCP8.5 pathway assumes carbon emissions will continue unabated, or that Earth itself will begin to boost atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations—from, for example, permafrost—independent of human action. Under RCP8.5, the world will lose 49.5 percent of its sandy beaches by 2100—nearly 132,000 kilometers of coastline.

A less dire scenario, called RCP4.5, would see humanity cap global warming at about three degrees Celsius, which is still far more than the “well below 2C” limit called for in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

A less dire scenario, called RCP4.5, would see humanity cap global warming at about three degrees Celsius, which is still far more than the “well below 2C” limit called for in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Many climate scientists, however, say these estimates are too conservative and have predicted in peer-reviewed work that the ocean watermark will rise twice as much.

Experts not involved in the new findings said they should sound an alarm.

Jeffrey Kargel, a senior scientist at the Planetary Research Institute in Tucson, Arizona, said, “The study’s linkage of global coastal degradation to (fossil fuel) combustion is a landmark advance.”

The findings are reported in the journal Nature Climate Change.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSInnovative PANOSETI telescopes to search for extraterrestrial life
UP NEXTSelf-healing potassium metal batteries: a rival to Li-ion tech

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

Climate change will disrupt existing energy systems

Pranjal Mehar -
A simulation method to reduce the adverse influences due to climate-related uncertainties in the energy sector and guarantee robust operation of energy infrastructure during extreme climate events.
Read more
Environment

Antarctica has recorded a new record temperature yet again

Pranjal Mehar -
It's simply a signal that something different is happening in that area.
Read more
Environment

One-third of plant and animal species may face extinction by 2070

Pranjal Mehar -
As many as one in three species could face extinction unless warming is reduced.
Read more
Environment

Antarctic peninsula sets a new record temperature

Pranjal Mehar -
The record appears to be likely associated (in the short term) with what we call a regional "foehn" event over the area.
Read more
Environment

More rain and less snow means increased flood risk

Pranjal Mehar -
By analyzing more than two decades of data in the western U.S., scientists have shown that flood sizes increase exponentially as a higher fraction of precipitation falls as rain, offering insight into how flood risks may change in a warming world with less snow.
Read more
Environment

River flow is permanently reduced after planting forests

Pranjal Mehar -
The study highlights the need to consider the impact on regional water availability, as well as the wider climate benefit, of tree-planting plans.
Read more

MUST READ

Science

Egg stem cells do not exist, study

Pranjal Mehar -
The human ovary orchestrates sex hormone production and undergoes monthly structural changes to release mature oocytes. The outer lining of the ovary...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist