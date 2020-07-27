SUBSCRIBE

Chernobyl fungus could protect astronauts from harmful space radiation

The protective shield can be grown on-site from a sample weighing only a few grams.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Researchers placed a petri dish containing the fungi (Cladosporium sphaerospermum) aboard the ISS.
Researchers placed a petri dish containing the fungi (Cladosporium sphaerospermum) aboard the ISS. Credit: bioRxiv

The greatest hazard for humans on deep-space exploration missions is radiation. It is known that once in outer space, a person is exposed to several times more radiation than on Earth. Exposure to cosmic rays poses a serious risk to the health of astronauts leaving the protective atmosphere of Earth. Protective shields can currently be made of stainless steel and other materials, but they must be shipped from Earth, which is difficult and expensive.

A solution to this problem was proposed by the American researchers Graham K. Shunk and Xavier R. Gomez. Their new study indicates that a radiation-absorbing fungus found at the high-radiation environments on Earth, such as Chernobyl nuclear reactor, could absorb harmful cosmic radiation on the International Space Station and could potentially be used to protect future colonies of Mars.

The fungi, called Cladosporium sphaerospermum, is able not only to absorb ionizing gamma radiation with the help of melanin pigment but also to use it to produce its own biomass in the process of radiosynthesis. Shank and Gomez suggested that a layer of this type of fungi could be an excellent anti-radiation shield for space travelers and Martian colonists.

In December 2018, researchers placed a petri dish containing the fungi (Cladosporium sphaerospermum) aboard the ISS for 30 days and analyzed its ability to block radiation. One side of the dish was inoculated with mushrooms, and the other was a control containing no fungi. Underneath the petri dish was a radiation detector.

During the study, they found that a layer of fungus only 2 millimeters thick absorbed almost 2% of the cosmic radiation that hit it during its stay in space. The young scientists estimated that a 21 cm thick layer of Cladosporium sphaerospermum would be enough to effectively protect people from harmful radiations in space.

The mushroom cannot be grown outdoors on Mars because it is too cold, but it may be possible to incorporate it within the walls of isolated buildings. People on Mars should also find a way to water the mushroom, potentially using water extracted from ice at the poles. Another option would be to extract the melanin pigment that the fungus uses to convert gamma-radiation into chemical energy and incorporate it into the spacesuit fabric or other materials.

Such bioprotection would have many advantages. A self-healing, self-replicating shield protective shield can be grown on-site from a sample weighing only a few grams, rather than carrying a lot of consumables like aluminum or stainless steel. Even in case of damage, the mushroom-inspired radioactive screens will be able to grow back in a few days.

The results are really good, but there are some technical challenges that need to be addressed before the mushroom can be used as an anti-radiation shield.

Journal Reference:
  1. A Self-Replicating Radiation-Shield for Human Deep-Space Exploration: Radiotrophic Fungi can Attenuate Ionizing Radiation aboard the International Space Station. DOI: 10.1101/2020.07.16.205534

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

First measurements of moon radiation level

Amit Malewar -
The measurements show an equivalent dose rate of about 60 microsieverts per hour.
Read more
Science

Scientists achieve breakthrough for pulsed terahertz lasers

Tech Explorist -
Music goes terahertz
Read more
Space

New method to classify all gamma-ray bursts (GRBs)

Amit Malewar -
Separating Gamma-Ray Bursts
Read more
Space

The second-most distant confirmed short gamma-ray burst (SGRB) discovered

Amit Malewar -
The International Gemini Observatory and W. M. Keck Observatory catch Short Gamma-Ray Burst within hours.
Read more
Invention

New biomaterial could shield from harmful radiation

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Northwestern University scientists have developed a new biomaterial called selenomelanin, melanin enriched with selenium, that shows extraordinary promise as a shield for human tissue against harmful radiation.
Read more
Space

Gamma-Ray Bursts is powered by the collapse of a dying star’s magnetic field

Amit Malewar -
Gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) are the most powerful explosions in the universe, and when a jet points towards Earth, the afterglow can be...
Read more

TRENDING

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

Scientists identified the cause of COVID-19 blood clots

Health Pranjal Mehar -
A new study reveals the virus triggers antibodies circulating through the blood, causing clots in people hospitalized with the disease.
Read more

Mystery solved: What causes powerful fast radio bursts?

Space Amit Malewar -
Flash of luck.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist