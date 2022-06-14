China has released a new comprehensive geologic map of the Moon

Using data from China’s lunar exploration Change project and multiple research findings from international organizations, Chinese scientists have created a high-resolution topographic map of the Moon. This new comprehensive geologic map, created at a scale of 1:2,500,000, is the most detailed map to date.

The map includes 12,341 impact craters, 81 impact basins, 17 rock types, and 14 types of structures. It gives plentiful information about the geology of the Moon and its evolution.

According to scientists, the map could significantly contribute to scientific research, exploration, and landing site selection on the Moon.

The authors noted in the paper, “Geologic maps of the Moon provide comprehensive information about the geologic strata, structural features, lithologies, and chronology of the lunar crustal surface, which reflect the evolution of lunar crust under igneous processes, catastrophic impacts, and the volcanic activities. As syntheses of current knowledge on lunar geology and evolution history, lunar geologic maps are essential for science research, exploration planning, and landing site selection.”

China releases a geological map of the moon to a scale of 1:2,500,000. /Institute of Geochemistry of Chinese Academy of Sciences

The Institute of Geochemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has led the project, along with other organizations such as the Chinese Academy of Geological Science, China University of Geosciences, and Shandong University.

