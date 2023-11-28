Child care centers not a significant COVID-19 risk, study suggests

Good news for parents! A study from experts at Michigan Medicine, the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of Michigan university found that kids in daycare didn’t spread COVID-19 much. Only 2% to 3% of children and caregivers in daycare centers transmitted the virus. Parents can feel safer sending their kids to childcare.

The study also discovered that only 17% of infections at home came from kids who got COVID at daycare. Overall, only 1 in 20 symptomatic children in daycare tested positive for the virus. But, if someone in a home had COVID, there was a high chance (50% for kids, 67% for adults) it spread to others in the household. Young children often get COVID from people outside their daycare.

Even though COVID transmission is low in daycare, experts strongly advise families to get vaccinated. Research proves that vaccines are safe and effective in preventing severe infections.

Andrew Hashikawa, M.D., clinical professor of emergency medicine, said, “We strongly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for young children to disrupt the high rates of transmission that we saw occur in households that can lead to missed work and school.”

The CDC recommends testing and staying home for kids with respiratory symptoms. The study suggests aligning these guidelines with those for other respiratory viruses, such as influenza and RSV.

Hashikawa. said, “While it’s crucial to remain vigilant in our efforts to manage the spread of SARS-CoV-2, it seems that prioritizing testing and extended exclusion periods for children in child care centers may not be the most practical approach, as it can place undue financial burden on families from frequent testing, result in missed work, and hinder children’s critical access to quality care and education.”

Merck Investigator Studies Program grant 60418, the Henry L. Hillman Foundation, and Flu Lab supported this study.

In conclusion, the study suggests that childcare centers are not significant sources of COVID-19 transmission. With low spread rates within these centers, only about 2% to 3%, children and caregivers are not substantial contributors to the virus’s dissemination.

The study recommends reevaluating current guidelines for testing and staying home for children with respiratory symptoms, aligning them with practices for other respiratory viruses. Despite the low transmission rates in childcare settings, experts emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for families as a safe and effective preventive measure.

