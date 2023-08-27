Chandrayaan-3 sends a temperature profile of the moon’s surface

On August 23, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the south pole of the moon. Soon after its landing, the rover started its mobility operations.

According to the latest report, the Lander Module payload ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) made its first observations.

To better understand the thermal behavior of the moon’s surface, ChaSTE measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil surrounding the pole. It has a temperature probe with a controlled penetration mechanism that can pierce the surface to a depth of 10 cm. There are ten separate temperature sensors on the probe.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander.



ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the moon's…

ISRO, on Sunday, shared a graph illustrating the temperature variations of the lunar surface/ near-surface at various depths, as recorded during the probe’s penetration.

ISRO said, “This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are underway.”