A new image released by ISRO showing the Chandrayaan-3‘s Vikram Lander as captured by the Pragyan rover.

The lander and the rover conduct in-situ studies of the lunar surface at higher lunar latitudes in the Southern lunar hemisphere.

While sharing the image, ISRO mentioned it as an “image of the mission.”

The Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam) captured the image.

On August 30, ISRO shared the image of the Vikram lander with the caption, “Smile, please📸!”