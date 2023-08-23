Milestone: Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the Moon

On August 23, 2023, ISRO made history by successfully landing India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon’s south pole. The Lander achieved a soft landing on site around 18.03 Hrs. IST.

The Lander arrived at the designated point around 17:44 Hrs. IST. Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activated the throttleable engines for powered descent.

The mission begins its journey on July 14, 2023. ISRO launched its ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3, at 2.35 PM IST from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

To demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and wandering on the lunar surface, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2. It consists of Lander and Rover configurations.

The Lander has the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploys the Rover, which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility. There are scientific payloads on the Lander and the Rover that will conduct lunar surface tests.

The landing marks India as the first country to land a spacecraft on the lunar south pole softly and the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, after the United States.