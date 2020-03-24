SUBSCRIBE

CCMB may soon come up with diagnostic kits for COVID-19

By Jyoti Singh
Health
CCMB may soon come up with diagnostic kits for Covid-19

To combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) insists that widescale “testing, testing, and testing” is the key as early diagnosis may help save lives. Aligning with the call of WHO, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is working overtime on the development of cost-effective and accurate diagnostic kits for wide distribution.

“We are helping our incubating companies; they have come out with ideas, and we are supporting them. We are testing and validating the diagnostic kits proposed by them. We may come up with some good kits and it may take at least 2-3 weeks if everything goes well. Quality and accuracy of the kits are the most important things. If the kits give 100 percent results, then only they will be approved,” said Dr. R K Mishra, Director, CCMB.

The organization is also keeping in mind the cost. “We estimate that the test should be less than 1000 rupees. We are also thinking of kits which are as cheap as 400-500 rupees, but at present, we cannot assure that, as it is a different route and all this needs more standardisation” told Dr. Mishra.

Further, CCMB is also planning to culture the COVID-19 virus. Dr. Mishra said that the institution has facilities for this, and they have got the approvals from the government too; they are yet to receive samples and kits to initiate the culture. “In the meantime, our facilities are set, and we are actually training people who are going for the testing in other recognized places in the city,” he said. There are 5 government-designated testing centers in Telangana state. CCMB has trained 25 people so that they can go and do the testing in these centers.

CCMB may soon come up with diagnostic kits for Covid-19

Some of the labs where the COVID-19 testing will be done include Nizam’sNizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad, Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases or the Fever Hospital and the Warangal Hospital. The Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics (CDFD) is also likely to be added to this group.

Vaccine and drug development are other aspects of fighting the virus. But as of now, CCMB is neither working on the vaccine nor the drug development. “We have no expertise for working on this. However, when the virus is being cultured, we will try to set up a system as it can be used for screening,” said Dr. Mishra. He told that may be CCMB’s sister organization Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), is working for the repurposing of drugs as making a new drug is a long-term process. (India Science Wire)

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSOur perception of hands’ dimensions is inaccurate, study

EXPLORE MORE

Health

Scientists identified potential drug for Coronavirus

Pranjal Mehar -
The recent emergence of the novel, pathogenic SARS-coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in China and its rapid national and international spread pose a global...
Read more
Health

Our immune system can fight against multiple viruses, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Disease severity and outcome result from individual differences that define immune status and contribute to responses to infection.
Read more
Health

Kidney patients are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infections

Umashankar Mishra -
The COVID-19 pandemic is throwing up unique challenges for health systems. It presents particular challenges for patients who receive regular hemodialysis. These...
Read more
Science

Coronavirus is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on the surface, study

Amit Malewar -
A new study provides important information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus and suggests that people can get infected through...
Read more
Health

The COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic has a natural origin, study

Pranjal Mehar -
Since the outbreak of coronavirus, there has been considerable discussion on the origin of the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2. A new study by...
Read more
Technology

Rapid testing technology for COVID-19

Pranjal Mehar -
Rapid testing technology has been developed for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) by the scientists from the University of Oxford’s Engineering Science...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist