SUBSCRIBE

This bacteria eats metals as its food

Finding ends a century-long search for microbes that live on manganese.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Scanning electron micrograph of manganese oxide nodules
Scanning electron micrograph of manganese oxide nodules. Credit: Hang Yu/Caltech

Manganese is one of the most abundant elements on Earth. The oxidation of manganese has long been theorized—yet has not been demonstrated to fuel the growth of chemolithoautotrophic microorganisms.

Now, microbiologits at Caltech have discovered bacteria that feed on manganese. They also use the metal as their source of calories.

The bacteria is the first that found to use manganese as their source of fuel. Scientists also demonstrated that the bacteria could also use manganese to convert carbon dioxide into biomass. This process is also known as chemosynthesis.

The bacteria was found accidentally after performing unrelated experiments using light, a chalk-like form of manganese. Jared Leadbetter, professor of environmental microbiology at Caltech, had left a glass jar soiled with the substance to soak in tap water in his Caltech office sink before departing for several months to work off-campus. When he returned, the jar was coated with dark material.

He said, “I thought, ‘What is that?’ I started to wonder if long-sought-after microbes might be responsible, so we systematically performed tests to figure that out.”

“The black coating was oxidized manganese generated by newfound bacteria that had likely come from the tap water itself. There is evidence that relatives of these creatures reside in groundwater, and a portion of Pasadena’s drinking water is pumped from local aquifers.”

“There is a whole set of environmental engineering literature on drinking-water-distribution systems getting clogged by manganese oxides. But how and for what reason such material is generated, there has remained an enigma. Many scientists have considered that bacteria using manganese for energy might be responsible, but evidence supporting this idea was not available until now.”

This discovery aids scientists to comprehend the geochemistry of groundwater better. It is known that bacteria can degrade pollutants in groundwater, a process called bioremediation. When doing this, several vital organisms will “reduce” manganese oxide, which means they donate electrons to it, like how humans use oxygen in the air.

Leadbetter said“The bacteria we have discovered can produce it. Thus they enjoy a lifestyle that also serves to supply the other microbes with what they need to perform reactions that we consider to be beneficial and desirable.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Yu, H., Leadbetter, J.R. Bacterial chemolithoautotrophy via manganese oxidation. Nature 583, 453–458 (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2468-5

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Environment

By 2025, CO2 levels in the atmosphere will be higher than at any time in the last 3.3 million years

Pranjal Mehar -
A new high-resolution record of atmospheric CO2.
Read more
Science

First observation of rare events producing three massive force carriers

Amit Malewar -
Now, there is much information available on how Universe works. However, there are still some significant mysteries that remain unsolved, such as...
Read more
Environment

Climate change is altering forest structure, making forests less of a carbon sink

Pranjal Mehar -
There are general observations of increasing tree mortality due to changing climate and land use, as well as observations of growth stimulation...
Read more
Space

Astronomers captured the birth of a pair of giant planets in PDS 70 system

Amit Malewar -
Using a new infrared pyramid wavefront sensor for adaptive optics (AO) correction at W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaii, a...
Read more
Environment

Carbon dioxide sensor can lower energy use, reduce utility costs

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Scientists at Purdue University have developed a cheap, lower-energy carbon dioxide sensor to help control and cut down on energy consumption through...
Read more
Science

Scientists solved a long-standing problem of ‘Random Walk’ in pure math

Pranjal Mehar -
Random Walk in maths would be what could be compared to flipping a coin to choose which direction you would take with...
Read more

TRENDING

This bacteria eats metals as its food

Science Amit Malewar -
Finding ends a century-long search for microbes that live on manganese.
Read more

The second-most distant confirmed short gamma-ray burst (SGRB) discovered

Space Amit Malewar -
The International Gemini Observatory and W. M. Keck Observatory catch Short Gamma-Ray Burst within hours.
Read more

Universe is about 13.8 billion years old, study confirms

Space Amit Malewar -
New research of oldest light confirms age of the universe.
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist