SUBSCRIBE

Study shows atomic-level movement of water molecules

The mysterious movement of water molecules.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Schematic representation of the movement of water molecules on a topological isolator. © Anton Tamtögl
Schematic representation of the movement of water molecules on a topological isolator. © Anton Tamtögl

Water is a mysterious substance. Understanding its behavior on an atomic scale remains a challenge for experimentalists as the light hydrogen and oxygen atoms are challenging to see with conventional experimental probes. This is particularly evident when trying to observe the microscopic movement of individual water molecules, which occurs on a picosecond timescale.

Scientists now present an experimental and computational study of the nanoscale-nanosecond motion of water at the surface of a topological insulator.

Scientists from the Exotic Surfaces group at TU Graz’s Institute of Experimental Physics joined forces with counterparts from the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, the University of Surrey, and Aarhus University.

In collaboration, they developed significant advances, performing research into the water behavior on the topological insulator bismuth telluride.

As scientists noted, “This compound could be used to build quantum computers. Water vapor would then be one of the environmental factors to which applications based on bismuth telluride may be exposed during operation.”

During the study, scientists used a combination of a new technique called helium spin -echo spectroscopy and theoretical calculations. Helium spin- echo spectroscopy uses low-energy helium atoms, which permits the movement of isolated water molecules to be seen without disturbance.

Scientists observed that the water molecules behave entirely differently on bismuth telluride compared to those on conventional metals. They report clear evidence for repulsive interactions between water molecules, which is contrary to the expectation that attractive interactions dominate the behavior and aggregation of water on surfaces.

Bismuth telluride appears to be insensitive to water, which is an advantage for applications under typical environmental conditions. Plans are in place for further experiments on similarly structured surfaces, intended to clarify whether the movement of water molecules is attributable to specific features of the surface in question.

Scientists outlined their study in a paper in Nature Communications.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSSound of the solar wind from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe
UP NEXTFirst stable semiconductor neutron detector

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Exciting! The oldest material on Earth discovered

Amit Malewar -
The ancient stardust reveals a 'baby boom' in star formation.
Read more
Science

Mystery in the world’s most expensive painting has been solved

Amit Malewar -
A virtual version of da Vinci’s mystery glass orb has helped explain its weirdness.
Read more
Science

Tracing brain receptor linked to brain disorders

Sunderarajan Padmanabhan -
A step towards a drug for schizophrenia like diseases.
Read more
Science

Unveiling the structure and mechanism of ATAD2 proteins that are highly overexpressed in various cancers

Pranjal Mehar -
Mechanism of DNA high-order structure formation.
Read more
Science

How baby and adult brains interact during natural play?

Pranjal Mehar -
Have you ever played with a baby and felt a sense of connection, even though they couldn’t yet talk to you?
Read more
Science

Breakthrough pathways can extend lifespan by 500%

Amit Malewar -
This is obviously incredibly exciting.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist