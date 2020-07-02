SUBSCRIBE

Astronomers discovered the first exposed core of a planet

Highly unusual planet found in the Neptunian Desert, where such massive objects are rarely seen.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Artist’s impression showing a Neptune-sized planet in the Neptunian Desert. It is extremely rare to find an object of this size and density so close to its star.
Artist’s impression showing a Neptune-sized planet in the Neptunian Desert. It is extremely rare to find an object of this size and density so close to its star. Credit: University of Warwick/Mark Garlick

Astronomers from the University of Warwick have recently discovered the surviving core of a gas giant named TOI 849 b, orbiting a distant star. It is the first time the exposed core of a planet has been observed.

The core is believed to be a gas giant that was either stripped of its gaseous atmosphere or that failed to form one in its early life. 

The core, as the same size as Neptune in our solar system, has mass 2-3 times higher than Neptune, but it is also incredibly dense, with all the material that makes up that mass squashed into an object the same size.

TOI 849 b lies around a star, much like our own approximately 730 light-years away. It orbits so close to its host star that a year is a mere 18 hours, and its surface temperature is around 1800K.

Astronomers discovered TOI 849 b- located in Neptunian Dessert- in a survey of stars by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) using a transit method. Neptunian Dessert is a region close to stars where we rarely see planets of Neptune’s mass or larger.

The transit signal was confirmed and refined using observations with ten telescopes of the Warwick-led Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS), based at the European Southern Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Chile.

The object was then analyzed using the HARPS instrument, on a program led by the University of Warwick, at the European Southern Observatory’s La Silla Observatory in Chile. This utilizes the Doppler effect to measure the mass of exoplanets by measuring their ‘wobble’ – small movements towards and away from us that register as tiny shifts in the star’s spectrum of light.

Lead author Dr. David Armstrong from the University of Warwick Department of Physics said: “While this is an unusually massive planet, it’s a long way from the most massive we know. But it is the most massive we know for its size, and extremely dense for something the size of Neptune, which tells us this planet has a unique history. The fact that it’s in a strange location for its mass also helps – we don’t see planets with this mass at these short orbital periods.”

“TOI 849 b is the most massive terrestrial planet – that has an earth-like density – discovered. We would expect a planet this massive to have accreted large quantities of hydrogen and helium when it formed, growing into something similar to Jupiter. The fact that we don’t see those gases lets us know this is an exposed planetary core.

“This is the first time that we’ve discovered an intact exposed core of a gas giant around a star.”

Dr. Armstrong adds“One way or another, TOI 849 b either used to be a gas giant or is a ‘failed’ gas giant.

“It’s a first, telling us that planets like this exist and can be found. We have the opportunity to look at the core of a planet in a way that we can’t do in our solar system. There are still big open questions about the nature of Jupiter’s core, for example, such strange and unusual exoplanets like this give us a window into planet formation that we have no other way to explore.”

“Although we don’t have any information on its chemical composition yet, we can follow it up with other telescopes. Because TOI 849 b is so close to the star, any remaining atmosphere around the planet has to be constantly replenished from the core. So if we can measure that atmosphere, then we can get an insight into the composition of the core itself.”

Journal Reference:
  1. A remnant planetary core in the hot-Neptune desert’ will be published in Nature, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-020-2421-7

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Jupiter’s moon Europa would be able to sustain life

Amit Malewar -
Europa is perhaps the largest moon in the solar system. Since the flybys of the Voyager and Galileo shuttle, scientists have held...
Read more
Space

How elements mix deep inside giant planets?

Amit Malewar -
An international team that includes scientists from the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has devised a new way to quantify...
Read more
Space

Astronomers discovered the first known Jupiter Trojan asteroid

Amit Malewar -
Using the University of Hawaiʻi ‘s Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), astronomers have discovered a first-of-its-kind asteroid called Jupiter Trojan. The...
Read more
Space

Incredibly rare new Super-Earth planet discovered

Amit Malewar -
Astronomers at the University of Canterbury (UC) have discovered new ‘one in a million’ Super-Earth planet towards the center of the galaxy....
Read more
Space

Scientists obtained some of the highest resolution images of Jupiter ever

Amit Malewar -
Using a technique called Lucky imaging with the Gemini North telescope on Hawaii's Maunakea, scientists obtained some of the highest resolution images...
Read more
Space

Astronomer discovered a massive extrasolar planet

Amit Malewar -
About three times the mass of Jupiter, the planet dubbed as Kepler-88 d in a distant planetary system is the most massive...
Read more

TRENDING

An explanation for why changes to Earth’s magnetic field are weaker over the Pacific

Science Amit Malewar -
Like winds in the atmosphere or currents in the ocean, there are fluid motions in the liquid core of the Earth. These...
Read more

Physicists calculated the upper limit for the possible quantization of time

Science Amit Malewar -
According to the general theory of relativity, time is a continuous quantity, one that can move slower or faster, depending on acceleration...
Read more

NASA just released epic 10-year timelapse of Sun

Space Amit Malewar -
NASA has released a 10-year timelapse of the Sun that is prepared by using data from the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO).
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist