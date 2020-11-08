SUBSCRIBE

This Amazonian tea can stimulates the formation of new neurons

It promotes neurogenesis.

By Amit Malewar
Science
Preparation of ayahuasca in Ecuador.
Preparation of ayahuasca in Ecuador. Credit: Terpsichore.

Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is one of the leading natural components of ayahuasca tea. According to a new study by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), dimethyltryptamine (DMT) promotes neurogenesis —the formation of new neurons.

Not only neurons, but the component also induces the formation of other neural cells such as astrocytes and oligodendrocytes.

José Ángel Morales, a researcher in the UCM and CIBERNED Department of Cellular Biology, said, “This capacity to modulate brain plasticity suggests that it has great therapeutic potential for a wide range of psychiatric and neurological disorders, including neurodegenerative diseases.”

José Antonio López, a researcher in the Faculty of Psychology at the UCM and co-author of the study, said, “The study, reports the results of four years of in vitro and in vivo experimentation on mice, demonstrating that these exhibit a greater cognitive capacity when treated with this substance.”

The DMT in ayahuasca tea binds to a type-2A serotonergic brain receptor, which enhances its hallucinogenic effect. In this study, the receptor was changed to a sigma type receptor that does not have this effect, thus “greatly facilitating its future administration to patients.”

Morales said, “In neurodegenerative diseases, it is the death of certain types of neurons that causes the symptoms of pathologies such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Although humans can generate new neuronal cells, this depends on several factors and is not always possible.”

“The challenge is to activate our dormant capacity to form neurons and thus replace the neurons that die as a result of the disease. This study shows that DMT is capable of activating neural stem cells and forming new neurons.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Jose A. Morales-Garcia et al, N,N-dimethyltryptamine compound found in the hallucinogenic tea ayahuasca, regulates adult neurogenesis in vitro and in vivo, Translational Psychiatry (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41398-020-01011-0

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

EXPLORE MORE

Science

How brain neurons influence choices?

Pranjal Mehar -
The effort could aid the study of addiction, eating disorders, other neuropsychiatric conditions that involve faulty decision-making.
Read more
Science

When the neuronal fibers are missing, the brain reorganizes itself

Amit Malewar -
A malformation illustrates the incredible plasticity of the brain.
Read more
Science

Scientists found a crucial brain region in depression

Pranjal Mehar -
Study finds a brain region linking depression and anxiety, heart disease, and people’s sensitivity to treatment.
Read more
Health

Scientists discovered a new mechanism that causes Alzheimer’s disease

Pranjal Mehar -
Cause of Alzheimer's disease traced to a mutation in the common enzyme.
Read more
Science

A new theory of consciousness

Amit Malewar -
This theory could pave the way toward the development of conscious AI.
Read more
Science

Junk DNA could be rewiring our brains

Amit Malewar -
Transposons might play an important altruistic role in our bodies.
Read more

TRENDING

A long-standing mystery of glacial lake floods solved

Environment Pranjal Mehar -
Scientists have long studied the development of these floods, which are some of the largest on Earth.
Read more

Scientists may have detected the hidden matter of the universe

Space Amit Malewar -
Has the hidden matter of the universe been discovered?
Read more

Bermuda Triangle mystery ‘solved,’ scientists claim

Science Amit Malewar -
The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean roughly bounded by Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico, where dozens of...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist