3D inductor technology increases microchip capability

Scientists from the University of Illinois gained success in boosting the performance of its previously developed 3D inductor technology by adding as much as three orders of magnitudes more induction to meet the performance demands of modern electronic devices. They devised a microchip inductor capable of tens of millitesla-level magnetic induction.

Using completely coordinated, self-rolling attractive nanoparticle-filled cylinders, the technology guarantees a consolidated magnetic field distribution and energy storage in 3D space – all while keeping the little impression expected to fit on a chip.

Xiuling Li, an electrical and computer engineering professor at the University of Illinois, said, “A longer membrane means more unruly rolling if not controlled. Previously, the self-rolling process was triggered and took place in a liquid solution. However, we found that while working with longer membranes, allowing the process to occur in a vapor phase gave us much better control to form tighter, more even rolls.”

“Another key development in the new microchip inductors is the addition of a solid iron core. The most efficient inductors are typically an iron core wrapped with metal wire, which works well in electronic circuits where size is not as important of a consideration. But that does not work at the microchip level, nor is it conducive to the self-rolling process, so we needed to find a different way.”

Scientists filled the rolled members with an iron oxide nanoparticle solution using a tiny dropper. They took advantage of capillary pressure, which sucks droplets of the answer into the cores. The solution dries, leaving iron deposited inside the tube. This includes properties that are favorably contrasted with industry-standard solid cores, permitting these devices to work at higher frequency with less performance loss.

Li said, “Though a significant advance on earlier technology, the new microchip inductors still have a variety of issues that the team is addressing.”

“As with any miniaturized electronic device, the grand challenge is heat dissipation. We are addressing this by working with collaborators to find materials that are better at dissipating the heat generated during induction. If properly addressed, the magnetic induction of these devices could be as large as hundreds to thousands of millitesla, making them useful in a wide range of applications, including power electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, and communications.”

The study– published in the journal Science Advances- was conducted in collaboration with Stanford University, Hefei University of Technology, China, and the University of Twente, The Netherlands.