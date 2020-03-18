SUBSCRIBE

World’s first aerogels made from waste rubber tyres

Extremely light and stiffer than commercial foam.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Technology
A team of NUS researchers led by Assoc Prof Duong Hai-Minh (front row, first from left) and Prof Nhan Phan-Thien (front row, centre), developed the world’s first aerogels made from scrap rubber tyres
A team of NUS researchers led by Assoc Prof Duong Hai-Minh (front row, first from left) and Prof Nhan Phan-Thien (front row, centre), developed the world’s first aerogels made from scrap rubber tyres

NUS scientists have developed super-light aerogels with new properties such as lightweight, highly absorbent, very durable, and highly efficient at trapping heat and sound. They have developed the aerogels from waste rubber tyres that promote wider use of scrap tires and offers an eco-friendly way to recycle used rubber.

Associate Professor Duong Hai-Minh, who leads the research team from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at NUS Engineering said“Although 40 percent of waste rubber tires are recycled, the rate of recycling worldwide remains low because processing used rubber is costly and energy-intensive, coupled with a lack of monetary incentive. Our team has decided to focus on creating rubber aerogels from used rubber tyres because they are a cheap and abundant source of raw materials. By converting waste rubber tyres into high-value aerogels, we could enhance the monetary incentive for recycling rubber and, in turn, cut down rubber waste.”

Mr. Edmund Cheng, Mapletree Chairman, said, “Mapletree has always placed great emphasis on integrating sustainable designs into our developments. This project, which aims to turn rubber waste into aerogel materials via green technology, is aligned to our commitment to reducing negative environmental impact. We are excited that part of the support will also fund the refurbished lab facility for applied research and education on the potential of recycling technology. We hope that through education, one of our key corporate social responsibility pillars, there will be more aware of environmental issues.”

Scientists started with recycling car tyre fibers that are then soaked in water and a minimal amount of chemical cross-linkers. Next, the mixture of rubber fibers and eco-friendly solvents is dispersed uniformly using a stirrer for 20 minutes. The smooth suspension gel is then freeze-dried at minus 50 degrees Celsius for up to 12 hours to produce rubber aerogels. 

Assoc Prof Duong said, “The fabrication process is simple, cost-effective and eco-friendly. The entire production process takes between 12 to 13 hours to complete, and it only cost less than S$10 to produce a sheet of rubber aerogel that is one sqm in size and 1cm thick. The process can also be easily scaled up for mass production. This makes rubber aerogels a commercially attractive product.”

This novel technology was published in the print version of scientific journal Colloids and Surfaces A: Physicochemical and Engineering Aspects in September 2019, and a patent has been filed.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSCoronavirus spreads quickly, before symptoms, study
UP NEXTScientists find pomegranate husk can prevent breast cancer

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Rapid testing technology for COVID-19

Pranjal Mehar -
Rapid testing technology has been developed for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) by the scientists from the University of Oxford’s Engineering Science...
Read more
Technology

A tiny microsupercapacitor (MSC) ideal for wearable devices

Ashwini Sakharkar -
UNIST scientists have developed a tiny microsupercapacitor (MSC) that can be directly integrated with an electronic chip. As small as the width...
Read more
Technology

Introducing the light-operated hard drives

Amit Malewar -
With the increasing demand for data storage, scientists are consistently putting their efforts to fulfills this demand. Scientists at the EPFL have...
Read more
Technology

World’s first licensed, downloadable artificial pancreas app

Ashwini Sakharkar -
Type-1 diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening condition that has a life-long impact on those diagnosed with it and their families. As of...
Read more
Technology

Samsung’s long-lasting all-solid-state battery promises 800 km range EV

Amit Malewar -
It also allows batteries to be made 50% less bulky than current lithium-ion batteries.
Read more
Technology

High-tech graphene-based earphones for high-fidelity audio lovers

Amit Malewar -
To create an acoustic product platform of 100% graphene micro transducers, proprietary electronics, and contextually aware voice operation software, a California-based company...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist