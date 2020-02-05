SUBSCRIBE

A whole new hydrogel system to produce medicines and chemicals

First-of-its-kind of the platform enables on-demand production of medicines and chemicals.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Invention
A 3D-printed hydrogel lattice.University of Texas
A 3D-printed hydrogel lattice. University of Texas

Generally, mono-and co-culture bioprocess applications depend on enormous scale suspension fermentation technologies that are not effectively convenient, reusable, or reasonable for on-demand production.

Now, a team of engineers has developed a hydrogel system for producing medicines and chemicals and preserve them using portable “biofactories.” The methodology could help individuals in remote villages or on military missions, where the absence of medicals, doctor’s offices, or even fundamental refrigeration makes it difficult to access critical medicines and other small-molecule compounds.

Alshakim Nelson, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Washington, said, “We expect these developments to afford new technologies for on-demand production of small-molecule and peptide products in the future. This technology will be especially applicable in remote or isolated areas where space and resources are limited, which could include manned space missions or personalized medications.”

The new framework successfully embeds microbial biofactories into the solid scaffold of a hydrogel, taking into consideration portability and enhanced generation.

It is the first hydrogel-based system to organize both individual microbes and consortia for in-the-moment production of high-value chemical feedstocks, utilized for procedures, for example, fuel and pharmaceutical generation. Products can be delivered within two or three hours to a couple of days.

The hydrogel system has the best fermentation capacity even after freeze-drying. During testing, the result f the freeze-drying somewhat resembles an ancient mummy, shriveled up but well-preserved. To revive the system, scientists added water, sugar, and other essential nutrients, and the cells could resume production just as effectively as before the preservation process.

Also, this hydrogel system can combine multiple different organisms, called consortia, together in a way that outperforms traditional, large-scale bioreactors. For example, if one set of enzymes works best in the bacteria E. coli, while the other works best in budding yeast, the two organisms can work together to more efficiently go straight to the product. The research team tested both of these organisms.

Along with this, the system can efficiently perform multitasking: 1. It can keep different types of cells separated while they grow. 2. Prevent one from taking over and killing off the others.

Hal Alper, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Texas, said“This technology can be applied to a wide range of products and cell types. We see engineers and scientists being able to plug and play with different consortia of cells to produce several products that are needed for a specific scenario. That’s part of what makes this technology so exciting.”

Co-lead authors on the paper are UW graduate student Trevor Johnston and University of Texas graduate student Shuo-Fu Yuan. Co-authors are James Wagner and Xiunan Yi at the University of Texas, former UW postdoctoral researcher Abhijit Saha, and UW graduate student Patrick Smith. The research was funded by the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation, the University of Washington, and the Royalty Research Fund.

The paper describing the approach is published in the journal Nature Communications.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSThe physics of bubble evolution
UP NEXTNew algorithm helps uncover hidden secrets of DaVinci’s Virgin of the Rocks

EXPLORE MORE

Invention

New algorithm helps uncover hidden secrets of DaVinci’s Virgin of the Rocks

Pranjal Mehar -
Visualizing hidden drawings.
Read more
Invention

Assessing Switzerland’s solar power potential

Ashwini Sakharkar -
What if half of Switzerland's rooftops produced electricity?
Read more
Invention

A new way to make chlorine more efficient and affordable

Ashwini Sakharkar -
This is expected to be of great help to chlorine-related industries.
Read more
Invention

Capturing a picture of a light pulse

Ashwini Sakharkar -
The advance will now help to clarify important details about the interaction of light and matter.
Read more
Invention

Trojan Horse: A nanoparticle that eats away plaques that cause heart attacks

Amit Malewar -
A potential treatment for atherosclerosis.
Read more
Invention

Designing a puncture-proof tire

Pranjal Mehar -
A design that balances puncture-free strength with the elasticity needed for a comfortable, shock-free ride.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist