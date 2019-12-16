SUBSCRIBE

WashU physicists launched SuperTIGER to study the origins of cosmic rays

The new research might also help explain how these energetic particles are accelerated to attain a speed that is close to the speed of light.

By Amit Malewar
Space
The Super Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder (SuperTIGER) instrument is used to study the origin of cosmic rays. (Photo courtesy SuperTIGER team)
The Super Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder (SuperTIGER) instrument is used to study the origin of cosmic rays. (Photo courtesy SuperTIGER team)

Scientists at the Washington University in St. Louis in collaboration with Goddard Space Flight Center, California Institute of Technology Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the University of Minnesota, at McMurdo Station, Antarctica have successfully launched its SuperTIGER ((Super Trans-Iron Galactic Element Recorder) instrument to study the origin of cosmic rays. This cosmic ray telescope may help further our understanding of how these energetic particles are accelerated to attain a speed that is close to the speed of light.

The launch takes place under cloudy skies and temperatures of about 28 degrees Fahrenheit- at about 2:55 a.m. local time in New Zealand (7:55 a.m. U.S. Central time). A giant 39.5 million-cubic-foot scientific balloon was used to carry the instrument aloft.

The SuperTIGER instrument was carried aloft by a giant scientific balloon, shown here during inflation prior to the launch. (Photo courtesy SuperTIGER team)
The SuperTIGER instrument was carried aloft by a giant scientific balloon, shown here during inflation prior to the launch. (Photo courtesy SuperTIGER team)

The balloon will ultimately reach a height of about 129,000 feet — nearly four times the typical cruising altitude of commercial airliners. At this height, the detectors on SuperTIGER will fly above 99.5% of the atmosphere on Earth.

The outcoming data will help scientists to test emerging models of cosmic-ray origins in clumps of hot, massive, and relatively short-lived stars known as OB associations, as well as testing models for determining which particles will be accelerated from such associations.

The launch occurred at about 2:55 a.m. local time in New Zealand. (Photo courtesy SuperTIGER team)
The launch occurred at about 2:55 a.m. local time in New Zealand. (Photo courtesy SuperTIGER team)

The ballon also carrying four, smaller experimental devices that are piggybacked onto its core scientific payload. The list includes two experiments by Washington University researchers: one developed by James H. Buckley, professor of physics, called APT-Lite and another by Alex Meshik, a research professor of physics, to help solve a longstanding “xenon paradox.”

Brian Rauch, research assistant professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University and principal investigator for SuperTIGER said, “After three Antarctic seasons — with 19 launch attempts, two launches and one recovery of the payload from a crevasse field — it is wonderful to have SuperTIGER-2 finally reach float altitude and begin collecting scientific data. The third season is the charm!”

REFERENCEWashington University in St. Louis

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSDeveloping machine learning tools to design better solar cells quickly and cheaply
UP NEXTEating two apples in a day could reduce Cholesterol

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Astronomers discovered most distant galaxy ever

Amit Malewar -
The light from MAMBO-9 traveled about 13 billion years to reach ALMA’s antennas.
Read more
Space

Scientists found a killer electron hot spot in Earth’s Van Allen radiation belts

Amit Malewar -
JAXA and NASA satellite observations show where killer electrons are generated in the Van Allen radiation belts surrounding Earth.
Read more
Space

Evidence for more dark-matter-deficient dwarf galaxies found

Amit Malewar -
Scientists identified 19 dwarf galaxies with less dark matter.
Read more
Space

Scientists finally calculated the mass of our milky way

Amit Malewar -
Scientists used sophisticated models to calculate the mass of the Milky Way.
Read more
Space

NASA’s Juno spacecraft discovered Texas-size cyclone on Jupiter

Amit Malewar -
Data from JIRAM suggest the new cyclone's wind speeds average 225 mph.
Read more
Space

Weighing supermassive black holes

Amit Malewar -
New link found between mass of Supermassive black holes and their host galaxies.
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist