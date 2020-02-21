SUBSCRIBE

A star caught emitting an enormous super flare of X-rays

A giant flare from a tiny star.

By Amit Malewar
Space
Artist's impression of an L dwarf star, a star with so little mass that it is only just above the boundary of actually being a star, caught in the act of emitting an enormous ‘super flare’ of X-rays, as detected by ESA's XMM-Newton X-ray space observatory.
Artist's impression of an L dwarf star, a star with so little mass that it is only just above the boundary of actually being a star, caught in the act of emitting an enormous ‘super flare’ of X-rays, as detected by ESA's XMM-Newton X-ray space observatory.

Known by its catalogue number J0331-27, the star called an L dwarf recently caught emitting an enormous ‘superflare’ of X-rays – a dramatic high-energy eruption that poses a fundamental problem for astronomers.

The star release flares when the magnetic field in a star’s atmosphere becomes unstable and collapses into a more straightforward configuration. This explosive release of energy creates a sudden brightening.

The enormous X-ray flare in data was originally recorded on 5 July 2008 by the European Photon Imaging Camera (EPIC) on board ESA’s XMM-Newton X-ray observatory. The superflare was discovered in the XMM-Newton data archive as part of a large research project led by Andrea De Luca of INAF.

Just within a few minutes, the star emitted more than ten times more energy of even the most intense flares suffered by the Sun.

Beate Stelzer, Institut für Astronomie und Astrophysik Tübingen, Germany, and INAF said, “This is the most interesting scientific part of the discovery because we did not expect L-dwarf stars to store enough energy in their magnetic fields to give rise to such outbursts.”

As an L dwarf, however, J0331-27 has a low surface temperature for a star – 2100K compared to the roughly 6000K on the Sun. Astronomers did not think such a low temperature would be capable of generating enough charged particles to feed so much energy into the magnetic field. So the conundrum is: how a superflare is even possible on such a star.

Andrea De Luca, INAF, Istituto di Astrofisica Spaziale e Fisica Cosmica, Milano, Italy, said, “There is still much to be discovered in the XMM-Newton archive. In a sense, I think this is only the tip of the iceberg.”

The study is published in the Astronomy & Astrophysics.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSImages revealed new details about the birthplaces of planets
UP NEXTNew synthetic bioplastic blocks UV radiations with better airtightness

EXPLORE MORE

Space

Images revealed new details about the birthplaces of planets

Amit Malewar -
Using two of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world, astronomers have created more than three hundred images of planet-forming disks...
Read more
Space

Jupiter has more water than previously thought

Amit Malewar -
Findings from NASA's Juno update Jupiter water mystery.
Read more
Space

Astronomers studied lenticular galaxy NGC 4546 in detail

Amit Malewar -
The new research provide more clues about the structure and nature of the galaxy's globular cluster system.
Read more
Space

Looking for aliens who might be looking for us

Amit Malewar -
Breakthrough Listen is the largest ever scientific research program aimed at finding evidence of civilizations beyond Earth. The scope and power of...
Read more
Space

New physics of massive solar ejections

Amit Malewar -
Scientists reported abundance data for hydrogen in four solar wind regimes collected by the Genesis mission (bulk solar wind, inter stream low‐energy wind, coronal hole high‐energy wind, and coronal mass ejections).
Read more
Space

ESO Telescope Sees Surface of Dim Betelgeuse

Tech Explorist -
Using ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have captured the unprecedented dimming of Betelgeuse, a red supergiant star in the constellation of...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist