SUBSCRIBE

Single-shot of the COVID-19 vaccine generates robust immune responses

One-shot at protection.

By Pranjal Mehar
Health
Harvard University Health Services staff administer COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Harvard community
Harvard University Health Services staff administer COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Harvard community. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

The Ad26.COV2.S vaccine has demonstrated clinical efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19, including against the B.1.351. However, the immunogenicity of this vaccine in humans against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern remains unclear.

A new study has found the effectiveness of Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against the original viral strain and SARS-CoV-2. It suggests that the vaccine-induced immune responses against all the viral variants.

Scientists determined the immunogenicity of Ad26.COV2.S by administering one or two doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID 19 vaccine to 20 volunteers between 18 and 55. The volunteers were participants of a controlled Phase 1/2a study that aimed to evaluate the vaccine at various doses and schedules.

By using several methods, scientists then assessed antibody and cellular immune responses against the original viral strain (WA1/2020) and the viral variants first identified in South Africa (B.1.1351), the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), Brazil (P.1), and California (CAL.20C). Contrasted with antibody responses against WA1/2020, the information showed reductions in neutralizing antibodies against the B.1.1351 and P.1 strains.

Conversely, non-neutralizing antibody responses and T cell reactions were negligibly affected or not affected by SARS-CoV-2 variations. Given the vaccine’s defensive adequacy as shown in Phase 3 clinical trials, non-killing antibodies or potentially T cell reactions may add to protection against COVID-19.

In the phase 3 study, it was found that the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine offered vital protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in South Africa and Brazil. The study has important implications for SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) immunologist Dan Barouch said“Although the mechanical correlates of protection for COVID-19 are not yet known, the vaccine’s robust protective efficacy in these regions raises the possibility that non-neutralizing antibodies and/or T cell responses may also contribute to protection. Alternatively, low levels of neutralizing antibodies may be sufficient for protection against COVID-19.”

Journal Reference:
  1. Alter, G., Yu, J., Liu, J. et al. Immunogenicity of Ad26.COV2.S vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 variants in humans. Nature (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03681-2

DON'T MISS

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

TRENDING

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist publishes the latest researches and discoveries in science, health, the environment, technology, and more from leading universities, scientific journals, and research organizations.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist