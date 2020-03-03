SUBSCRIBE

Self-healing potassium metal batteries: a rival to Li-ion tech

New research could open the door to high gravimetric and volumetric energy density potassium-ion batteries.

By Ashwini Sakharkar
Technology
battery
Credit: Public Domain

Lithium-ion batteries are dominating the storage industry for a very long time, which allows our gadgets – from cell phones to solar power, to electric cars – to be lightweight and can be rechargeable. But like the other great conveniences, on rare occasions, lithium batteries can go wrong. As the demand for safe, efficient, and powerful energy storage continues to rise, finding the promising alternatives to rechargeable lithium-ion batteries has become essential.

A team of scientists from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York state says they have developed a new self-healing technique that could allow a potassium metal battery to perform nearly as well as a lithium-ion battery. Potassium is a much more abundant and less expensive element and has less energy density.

Rensselaer team finds solution to persistent problem facing potassium metal batteries. Credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Inside a lithium-ion battery, you’d typically find a cathode made of lithium cobalt oxide and an anode made of graphite. But if you replace a lithium cobalt oxide with potassium cobalt oxide, performance would drop, as it is less energy-dense. So the team decides to boost potassium’s performance by also replacing the graphite anode with potassium metal.

While metal batteries have shown great promise, the problem present in these batteries is ‘dendrite formation.’ Over time, as the battery undergoes repeated cycles of charging and discharging, bits of the metal start to attach themselves to the anode. And the dendrites are formed because of non-uniform – long and almost branch-like – deposition of potassium metal. If they grow too long, they will eventually pierce the insulating membrane separating the anode from the cathode and shorting out the battery. When the battery shorts, the heat is created, which can set the organic electrolyte within the device on fire and effectively reduces the lifespan of a battery.

In the research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), the research team has explained how their solution to that problem paves the way for bringing cheap, long-lifespan potassium metal batteries into consumer use.

The team says, by operating the battery at a relatively high charge and discharge rate, they can raise the temperature inside the battery in a well-controlled manner and encourage the dendrites to self-heal off the anode. The researcher can precisely control the heat within the battery so that it won’t melt the potassium metal, but it does help to activate surface diffusion, so the potassium atoms move laterally off the “pile” they’ve created and smoothed it out.

With this approach, the idea is that at night or whenever you’re not using the battery, you would have a battery management system that would apply this local heat that would cause the dendrites to self-heal,” said Nikhil Koratkar, the lead author on this paper. “I want to see a paradigm shift to metal batteries. Metal batteries are the most efficient way to construct a battery; however, because of this dendrite problem, they have not been feasible. With potassium, I’m more hopeful.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSClimate change could wipe the world’s sandy beaches by 2100
UP NEXTSolving problems of analytic continuation using deep learning

EXPLORE MORE

Technology

Solving problems of analytic continuation using deep learning

Amit Malewar -
Inverse problems are addressed in numerous areas of physics, with the analytic continuation of the imaginary Green's function into the real frequency...
Read more
Technology

A scalable system to protect sensitive metadata

Amit Malewar -
Systems that protect user metadata entirely with cryptographic privacy are intricate, and they endure versatility and speed issues that have so far...
Read more
Technology

Personal reading scanner machine for visually impaired

Jyoti Singh -
Nearly 4.7 million people in India are blind or visually impaired, this physical disability keeps them away from many things one of...
Read more
Technology

Normal resting heart rate varies from person to person, study

Pranjal Mehar -
The heart rate is one of the ‘vital signs’ or the crucial indicators of health in the human body. It measures the...
Read more
Technology

A rotating detonation engine promises to make rockets more fuel-efficient

Amit Malewar -
Simple, fuel-efficient rocket engine could enable cheaper, lighter spacecraft.
Read more
Technology

Solar-electric aircraft designed for long-duration flights made a maiden flight

Amit Malewar -
The drone has the potential to stay airborne for a year.
Read more

MUST READ

Science

Egg stem cells do not exist, study

Pranjal Mehar -
The human ovary orchestrates sex hormone production and undergoes monthly structural changes to release mature oocytes. The outer lining of the ovary...
Read more

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist