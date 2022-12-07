Scientists identified new genes linked to multiple sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory, demyelinating and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system that affects over 2.3 million people worldwide. Identification of MS biomarkers to aid in the diagnosis and treatment at an early stage is extremely important due to the varied clinical characteristics of MS and the poor effectiveness of current treatments.

By comparing information on the genes and proteins expressed in the brains of thousands of individuals with and without multiple sclerosis, a new study has identified three genes and their expressed proteins that may be involved in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis.

Investigators discovered different expression levels of the SHMT1, FAM120B, and ICA1L genes (and their proteins) in the brain tissues of patients versus controls.

Scientists noted, “Studying the functions of these genes may uncover new information on the mechanisms involved in the development and progression of multiple sclerosis. Our findings shed new light on the pathogenesis of MS and prioritized promising targets for future therapy research.”

