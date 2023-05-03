Scientists discover ‘surge of activity in the dying brain

Near-death experiences are deeply embedded in our culture, often including reports of white light, visits from departed loved ones and hearing voices. These shared elements raise the question of whether there is a natural phenomenon underlying them, suggesting that consciousness may not completely disappear after death.

A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science provides early evidence of a surge of brain activity associated with consciousness in the dying brain. The study builds on earlier animal studies and found similar gamma activity in both animal and human brains following cardiac arrest.

“How vivid experience can emerge from a dysfunctional brain during the process of dying is a neuroscientific paradox. Dr. Borjigin has led an important study that helps shed light on the underlying neurophysiologic mechanisms.” said Mashour from the University of Michigan

A recent study conducted by a team of researchers identified four comatose patients who experienced cardiac arrest and were under EEG monitoring. Upon removal of ventilator support, two of the patients showed an increase in heart rate and a surge of gamma wave activity, considered the fastest brain activity associated with consciousness.

This activity was detected in the hot zone of neural correlates of consciousness in the back of the brain. The other two patients did not show the same heart rate or gamma activity increase. The study’s authors caution against making broad statements due to the small sample size and the inability to know what the patients experienced.

The observed neural signatures of consciousness in dying patients are exciting, but no correlations with the corresponding experience were made in this study. However, larger studies with EEG-monitored ICU patients who survive cardiac arrest could provide more data to determine whether these bursts in gamma activity are evidence of hidden consciousness even near death.

In this study, electroencephalogram (EEG) and electrocardiogram (ECG) signals were analyzed in four comatose dying patients before and after the withdrawal of ventilatory support.

The computational tools used in a previous study of dying animals were applied, focusing on the temporal dynamics of EEG power, local and long-range phase-amplitude coupling between low- and high-frequency oscillations, and functional and directed cortical connectivity across all frequency bands. All analyses were conducted with close attention to parallel changes in ECG signals.

