SUBSCRIBE

Scientists decoded the genome of Indian cobra

Genome sequencing will provide the blueprint for identifying the key venom toxin genes.

By Pranjal Mehar
Science

Snakebite envenoming is a severe and neglected tropical disease that kills~100,000 people yearly. High-quality, a genome-enabled comprehensive portrayal of toxin genes will encourage the development of effective recombinant antivenom.

Now, scientists from the SciGenom Research Foundation (SGRF), India, AgriGenome Labs, India, MedGenome, India/USA, SciGenom, India, and Genentech, in collaboration with a team of international scientists, decoded the genome of a high-quality genome of the highly venomous, medically necessary Indian cobra (Naja naja). 

Using a combination of cutting-edge genomic technologies, the authors have assembled the most contiguous genome of this iconic venomous snake. They found almost 19 essential toxin genes are present in Cobra’s venom glands.

Dr. Sekar Seshagiri, President, SGRF, former Staff Scientist at Genentech, and lead study author said“Targeting these 19 specific toxins using synthetic human antibodies should lead to a safe and effective antivenom for treating Indian cobra bites. Currently, antivenom is produced by immunizing horses with extracted snake venom and is based on a process developed well over 100 years ago. This process is difficult and suffers from a lack of consistency leading to varying efficacy and serious side effects.”

 Dr. R. Manjunatha Kini, Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore, and an author on the study said, “It is about time we modernize antivenom development by leveraging genomics, recombinant protein expression, and synthetic antibody development technologies. The Indian cobra genome and the catalog of target toxins are a blueprint needed to do this. For the first time, we now have a full list of venom-relevant toxin genes of the Indian cobra.”

Dr. George Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, AgriGenome Labs, India said, “The Indian cobra is the first of the ‘big four’ deadly snakes to be sequenced. This is a significant step towards understanding its venom components, and it will effectively change the way antivenom is developed. This study has provided a very high-quality reference genome that will assess the Indian cobra genetic diversity possible and practical. It will be an essential resource for the conservation of this revered and feared Indian snake.”

Dr. Kini said, “Obtaining the genomes and the venom gland genes from the other three of the ‘big four’ and the deadly African snakes such as the black mamba, carpet viper and spitting cobras is the logical next step. It will provide a complete platform for developing a safe, universal antivenom for snakebite victims all over India, Africa, and other neighboring countries.”

These developments, along with the insights gained from genome sequencing as reported in Nature Genetics, will help develop better antivenom that can end the snakebite crisis.

See stories of the future in your inbox every morning.

DON'T MISSTESS satellite discovered its 1st world orbiting 2 stars
UP NEXTBosch’s Virtual Visor automatically blocks the sun’s rays

EXPLORE MORE

Science

Graphene melting is in fact sublimation, study

Amit Malewar -
Sublimation, not melting!
Read more
Science

How cells relieve DNA replication stress?

Amit Malewar -
Identifying real players in DNA replication.
Read more
Science

Genome sequence of a water lily sheds light on the early evolution of flowering plants

Amit Malewar -
Water lily genome expands picture of the early evolution of flowering plants.
Read more
Science

Atlantic and Pacific oscillations lost in the noise

Pranjal Mehar -
If the Atlantic Multidecadal or Pacific Decadal oscillations existed, there would be evidence for their existence across the suite of current state-of-the-art climate model simulations.
Read more
Science

Scientists visualized the atomic structure of two-dimensional ice

Amit Malewar -
A close look at thin ice.
Read more
Science

Strategic reasons do not allow dual time zones in India

Jyoti Singh -
Northeastern states of India Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura – and Andaman and Nicobar Islands were demanding different time...
Read more

MUST READ

See stories of the future in your inbox each morning.

Over 95,000 people subscribe to our newsletter.

Tech Explorist covers every technology that shapes our world and changes our lives from Earth to Space and everything in between.

Quick Access

Categories

Follow Us

© Copyright - Tech Explorist