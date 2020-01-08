SUBSCRIBE

Scientists created organic and herbal lipsticks for lipstick lovers

By Jyoti Singh
Invention
date 2020-01-08
Herbal lipsticks developed by CSIR-IHBT

Lipstick is the most used cosmetics all over the world. It enjoyed its global share of $5760 million in 2016 and expected to reach $8670 million in 2021. To provide a safe, non-toxic and eco-friendly substitute to synthetic colors, the Scientists of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT) have extracted natural colors and dyes from the natural occurring vegetables and plants sources.

The main concern in natural colors is stability. To overcome this issue, natural colors were stabilized by natural methods and used for the preparation of beauty-enhancing and health-protecting cosmetic composition i.e., Herbal Lipstick. It is prepared in different shades like cherry red, pink, purple, and orange by the use of natural colors derived from vegetable and plant sources and blended with various essential oils in cosmetically suitable base materials. 

These herbal lipsticks have the potential to beautify the texture and shade of lips and to provide health-promoting and protective effects. According to Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director, CSIR-IHBT, “The developed technology provides a process for the preparation of herbal lipstick and has great market potential with additional health-promoting effects.”  

Different classes of people worldwide use cosmetics for beautification since ancient times. However, during the last few decades, there has been a tremendous increase in the use of cosmetics. The daily use of cosmetics may lead to localized skin problems, and the harmful effects are caused by skin or oral absorption of some chemical substances. The toxic elements are related to mineral pigments, which are used as coloring agents.  

Numerous cosmetics used daily are applied in susceptible areas like lips where the absorption of toxic material is very high. Lipstick is the common cosmetic item worn by women in their day-to-day life. It is a product holding primary ingredients like waxes, pigments, and oils that impart shading, texture, and softness to the lips. Fragrances and preservatives are additionally included to prevent lipstick from becoming rancid. 

Synthetic colors and dyes used in lipstick might be responsible for various allergies, skin irritation, skin discoloration, dermatitis, neurotoxicity, and cancers. However, due to increased awareness in the consumers, the concern towards the quality of products has been amplified. 

“Nowadays, natural colors and dyes become important commodities in today’s global forethought because of the hazardous effects of synthetic dyes on humans, animals, as well as to the environment. These lipsticks may provide a solution to all these problems,” said Dr. Kumar. 

